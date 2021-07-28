Stunning cockroach bathing in light wins WildArt photo competition

You wouldn’t expect a cockroach to be described as beautiful, nor would you imagine fungus to be particularly photogenic. But put them together and you get a magical combination, and the winner of this months WildArt photo competition.
The WildArt Photographer of the Year is a new wildlife photography competition featuring 10 themed categories, which are announced each month. Following on from June’s ‘connection’ theme, the category for July is ‘light’, and the winning and highly commended images have just been unveiled.
There are still many rounds to come over the following months, and once each round has been decided, an overall winner will be awarded at the end of the year.
But until then, we bring you our pick of our favourites from the light category.
Magic Spores: Gold winner
A passing cockroach is engulfed by floating spores of a bracket fungus, photographed on a night hike through a Bornean national park, Malay Archipelago, Asia. Photo by Bernhard Schubert/wildartpoty.com
Last moments: Silver winner
A Caribbean flamingo (phoenicopterus ruber) photographed as the sun sets at Rio Lagarto Biosfera Reserve, Mexico. Photo by Tibor Kercz/wildartpoty.com
Fighters and audience: Bronze winner
A pair of mountain hares (lepus timidus) fight as another hare looks on, in this scene photographed in Norway. The males often brawl as the mating season approaches. Photo by Pål Hermansen/wildartpoty.com
Spider: Highly commended
An unknown species of spider captured wandering through the leaves of a cherry tree. Photo by Csaba Tökölyi/wildartpoty.com
Summer rain: Highly commended
A little owl (Athene noctua) peeks from behind the trunk of a tree during a rain shower. Photo by Tibor Kercz/wildartpoty.com
Night creature: Highly commended
A pair of European dwarf mantis (ameles spallanzania) sit above an ear of corn. The shot was taken against strong backlight, underexposing the image to create the effect of nighttime. Photo by Fabio Sartori/wildartpoty.com
Wings of fire: Highly commended
A blue-tailed bee-eater (merops philippinus) swoops over a riverbank whilst hunting. Photo by Kallol Mukherjee/wildartpoty.com
Walk on the light: Topaz Labs award winner
An unknown species of spider takes up a defensive stance in the early morning dew, which forms small beads of water on its web. Photo by Fabio Sartori/wildartpoty.com
Light and shadow: Wild Planet Photo Magazine winner
A green hermit (phaethornis guy) feeds from a heliconia flower in Costa Rica. The flower was injected with a small amount of sugar water to increase the frequency of visits. Photo by Duncan Armour/wildartpoty.com
Warm light: Cotton Carrier award winner
A greater roadrunner (geococcyx californianus) ruffles up his feathers and bathes in this warmth of the early morning sun. Photo by Peter Hudson/wildartpoty.com
Out of the darkness: Highly commended
A dramatic silhouette of an Atlantic puffin (fratercula arctica) photographed as the sun sets. Photo by Kevin Morgans/wildartpoty.com
Firefly: Highly commended
Fireflies communicate with each other with the help of their light. They move in different patterns to create different signals. The photographer has skilfully captured examples of these patterns of light. Photo by Ripan Biswas/wildartpoty.com
Swamp tenor: Highly commended
A savi’s warbler (locustella luscinioides) amongst swamp flora photographed in spring light as the sun rises. Photo by Łukasz Sokół/wildartpoty.com