Stunning cockroach bathing in light wins WildArt photo competition

You wouldn’t expect a cockroach to be described as beautiful, nor would you imagine fungus to be particularly photogenic. But put them together and you get a magical combination, and the winner of this months WildArt photo competition.

The WildArt Photographer of the Year is a new wildlife photography competition featuring 10 themed categories, which are announced each month. Following on from June’s ‘connection’ theme, the category for July is ‘light’, and the winning and highly commended images have just been unveiled.

There are still many rounds to come over the following months, and once each round has been decided, an overall winner will be awarded at the end of the year.

But until then, we bring you our pick of our favourites from the light category.

Magic Spores: Gold winner

Last moments: Silver winner

Fighters and audience: Bronze winner

Spider: Highly commended

Summer rain: Highly commended

Night creature: Highly commended

Wings of fire: Highly commended

Walk on the light: Topaz Labs award winner

Light and shadow: Wild Planet Photo Magazine winner

Warm light: Cotton Carrier award winner

Out of the darkness: Highly commended

Firefly: Highly commended

Swamp tenor: Highly commended