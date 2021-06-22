Puma mother and her playful cubs win WildArt photo competition

Is there anything cuter than animals in love? Apart from kittens playing with balls of wool perhaps.

Advertisement

The WildArt Photographer of the Year is a new wildlife photography competition that features 10 themed category contests which are announced each month. This month’s theme was ‘connection’, and the winners have just been unveiled.

There are still many rounds to come over the following months, and once each round has been decided, an overall winner will be awarded at the end of the year.

We bring you our pick of the best from the connected category from the winners and highly commended images.

Lessons for life: Gold Winner

Allopreen Gannets: Highly commended

Baby garden spider cluster: Highly commended

Nose to nose: Bronze winner

She just wants a friend: Highly commended

Raging Ravens: Highly commended

If you are enjoying this gallery, why not check out some more of our great wildlife images:

Advertisement

Courtship: Cotton Carrier Award winner

In line: Highly commended

Bad Connection: WildArt young category winner

Love: Wild Planet Photo Magazine editor’s choice

Dispute: Highly commended