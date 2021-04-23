The rare black panther not seen in Africa for 100 years: Sony World Photography Awards 2021

Produced by the World Photography Organisation, the internationally acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards is one of the most important fixtures in the global photographic calendar.
Now in its 14th year, the free to enter Awards are a global voice for photography and provide a vital insight into contemporary photography today.
We now bring you some of our favourite images from this year’s batch.
Silence is Golden
An anechoic chamber is perhaps the quietest place in the world, and this example at The University of Ferrara (Italy) is no exception. Derived from Greek, the word anechoic literally means “free of echo”. Entering the chamber is an almost mystical experience: sound doesn’t reverberate and those who enter gradually lose their equilibrium as the initial euphoria transforms into an eerie sensation of disorientation. The violin-player pictured in the chamber would still be able to hear her own playing, but without any reverberation at all. Alessandro Gandolfi/Sony World Photography Awards
Locust Swarm In East Africa
Desert locusts are the most destructive migratory pests in the world. Thriving in moist conditions in semi-arid to arid environments, billions of locusts have been feeding throughout East Africa, devouring everything in their path, and posing a huge threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people. Farmers stand by as armies of ravenous insects eat their crops; meanwhile, herders watch the rangelands stripped bare before their livestock can get to them. Extreme rainfall events and severe weather anomalies have created ideal conditions for locust breeding and feeding. Swarms of desert locusts from the Arabian Peninsula began rampaging across East Africa in early 2020, devouring crop and vegetation where they landed. The crisis has now reached historic proportions, with 10 countries in the Greater Horn of Africa and Yemen experiencing infestations. Luis Tato/Sony World Photo Awards
Black Panther Forever
An incredibly rare black panther (Panthera pardus) photographed in Laikipia Country, Kenya. The photographer spent more than a year photographing leopards in this location using a high-quality camera trap system that was developed to snap elusive and nocturnal wildlife. Prior to this project, a black panther had not been scientifically documented in Africa for more than 100 years. Will Burrard-Lucas/Sony World Photo Awards
Trapped In Ice
A frozen puddle containing leaves, twigs and air bubbles highlights interesting colours, patterns and textures. Photographed in the UK Carol Graham/Sony World Photo Awards
Consumption Crisis
An aerial view of an open pit mine in China. From a photographic series by the photographer that explores the amazing capabilities humans have for production, circulation, and consumption. Wentao Li/Sony World Photo Awards
Olympic Training At Home
Unbreakable Olympians captures the training and preparation of elite Czech athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic. During this time, all sports grounds are closed, and many athletes around the world have taken to training in unusual and original ways. Barbora Reichova/Sony World Photo Awards
Run To The Sea
An aerial image of a small Icelandic meltwater creek where it meets the sea. Kevin Frank/Sony World Photo Awards
Peek-a-boo
The photographer snapped this image of an ant looking through an autumn leaf whilst in lockdown in the Netherlands. Alex Pansier/Sony World Photo Awards
New Pollution
Men fish in the foam of the Yamuna River, between the Amrapali Yamuna bridge and the Kalindi Kunj bridge in New Dheni, India. The city is one of the world’s most polluted cities in the world. In winter especially, smoke and smog create a toxic mantle from which it is impossible to escape. In particularly poor conditions, breathing Delhi’s air could be equivalent to smoking up to 20 cigarettes a day. Alessandro Gandolfi/Sony World Photo Awards
COVID Killer
An underground train in Ankara, Turkey, is disinfected by a worker for the health department. During the coronavirus pandemic all public transportation in Ankara is sprayed many times a day to try to stop the spread of the virus. F.Dilek Uyar/Sony World Photo Awards
Glow In The Dark
Sea sparkle is caused by bioluminescent algae (Noctiluca scintillans) which emit light when disturbed by the movement of the water. It is usually found on coasts and in estuaries. Photographed in Norway. Hans Kristian Strand/Sony World Photo Awards