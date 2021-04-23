The rare black panther not seen in Africa for 100 years: Sony World Photography Awards 2021

Produced by the World Photography Organisation, the internationally acclaimed Sony World Photography Awards is one of the most important fixtures in the global photographic calendar.

Now in its 14th year, the free to enter Awards are a global voice for photography and provide a vital insight into contemporary photography today.

We now bring you some of our favourite images from this year’s batch.

Silence is Golden

Alessandro Gandolfi/Sony World Photography Awards

Locust Swarm In East Africa

Luis Tato/Sony World Photo Awards

Black Panther Forever

Will Burrard-Lucas/Sony World Photo Awards

Trapped In Ice

Carol Graham/Sony World Photo Awards

Consumption Crisis

Wentao Li/Sony World Photo Awards

Olympic Training At Home

Barbora Reichova/Sony World Photo Awards

Run To The Sea

Kevin Frank/Sony World Photo Awards

Peek-a-boo

Alex Pansier/Sony World Photo Awards

New Pollution

Alessandro Gandolfi/Sony World Photo Awards

COVID Killer

F.Dilek Uyar/Sony World Photo Awards

Glow In The Dark