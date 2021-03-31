Cyborg skin, flying cars and THAT boat: Here’s our favourite scientific images from March

Spring is here, the weather in the UK is warming up and Easter is nearly upon us. We’ve selected some of our favourite images in science this month to share with you, from rare snow in Chile to a creepy cyborg mask, a boat blocking one of the most important shipping channels in the world and sand dunes on Mars.

Advertisement

A Rare Blanket Of Snow

ESO

Testing A Planet-hunter

ESA/Matteo Apolloni

Bridge Of Good Fortune

Getty Images

Making Faces

Getty Images

Al Fresco Dining

Getty Images

Underwater Neutrino Detectors

Getty Images

Light Show

Getty Images

Going Up!

Getty Images

Laughing In The Face Of Danger

Getty Images

Keeping A Safe Distance

Getty Images

Lava Tourists

Getty Images

Flooding In Australia

Getty Images

Upgrading Alice

Felix Reidt/Cern

Blink And You’ll Miss It

Getty Images

Sand Castles On Mars

NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

This Is A Hold-up

Getty Images

Mission To A Metal Asteroid

NASA/JPL

If you are enjoying this gallery, why not take a look at some of our other image stories: