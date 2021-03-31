Accessibility Links

  3. Cyborg skin, flying cars and THAT boat: Here’s our favourite scientific images from March
TOPSHOT - People dine around a table suspended by a crane at 50 meters above the ground, at the Dinner in the Sky restaurant, in the Gulf emirate, on March 11, 2021. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Cyborg skin, flying cars and THAT boat: Here’s our favourite scientific images from March

We take a look through some of our favourite images in science this month.

Published:

Spring is here, the weather in the UK is warming up and Easter is nearly upon us. We’ve selected some of our favourite images in science this month to share with you, from rare snow in Chile to a creepy cyborg mask, a boat blocking one of the most important shipping channels in the world and sand dunes on Mars.

A Rare Blanket Of Snow

On occasion, the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) at the Chajnantor plateau in northern Chile experiences something you might not associate with an astronomical observatory — snow! When snow falls and coats the landscape with a frosty glaze of cool white, the entire site is transformed. It becomes something almost subterranean or extra-terrestrial, reminiscent of a rebel base from Star Wars or a dystopian scene from Blade Runner. A number of ALMA's 66 high-precision radio antennas can be seen in this image, connected by cleared pathways. The array spends its time observing the cool Universe and its phenomena — star formation, molecular clouds, and the early Universe.
The Atacama Large Millimeter Array (ALMA) at the Chajnantor plateau in northern Chile covered in a rare blanket of snow on 1 March 2021. Snow is a very unusual occurrence in this part of Chile, where normally the staff at the facility have water shipped to the site in tanks. A number of ALMA’s 66 high-precision radio antennas can be seen in this image, connected by cleared pathways. The array spends its time observing the cool Universe and its phenomena, such as star formations, molecular clouds and the early Universe.
ESO

Testing A Planet-hunter

5 March 2021
A test replica of ESA’s planet-hunting PLATO spacecraft, pictured on 5 March 2021, spent 17 days inside a thermal vacuum chamber.
Testing at the ESTEC Test Centre in the Netherlands reproduced the telescope’s planned operating environment in deep space, 1.5 million km away from Earth.
ESA/Matteo Apolloni

Bridge Of Good Fortune

TAIZHOU, CHINA - 9 MARCH: Tourists walk on cloud-shrouded Ruyi Bridge at Shenxianju Scenic Area on March 9, 2021 in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province of China. (Photo by Wu Linwu/VCG via Getty Images)
Tourists walk on the cloud-shrouded Ruyi Bridge at Shenxianju Scenic Area on 9 March 2021 in Taizhou, Zhejiang Province of China. Spanning 100 meters across the Shenxianju valley, the bridge is more than 140 meters high and is shaped like a jade Ruyi, an ornamental sceptre traditionally symbolising power and good fortune in China. Wu Linwu/VCG
Getty Images

Making Faces

VLADIVOSTOK, RUSSIA - MARCH 10, 2021: An outer shell for a Robo-C robot at the Promobot humanoid robot modeling center. A Skolkovo resident, Promobot has launched a center for the production and development of human-like robots, as well as a lab creating realistic artificial skin, in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. Founded in 2015 in the city of Perm, Promobot is the largest manufacturer of autonomous service robots in Europe. 40 countries use Promobots robots as administrators, promoters, consultants, guides and doorkeepers to replace or complement human employees. The main objective of the Vladivostok branch of the company is to make human-like robots not only realistic, but also attractive. Yuri Smityuk/TASS (Photo by Yuri SmityukTASS via Getty Images)
An outer shell for a Robo-C robot at the Promobot humanoid robot modelling centre is pictured on 10 March 2021. Promobot has launched a center for the production and development of human-like robots, as well as a lab creating realistic artificial skin, in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. Founded in 2015 in the city of Perm, Promobot is the largest manufacturer of autonomous service robots in Europe. 40 countries use Promobots robots as administrators, promoters, consultants, guides and doorkeepers to replace or complement human employees. The main objective of the Vladivostok branch of the company is to make human-like robots not only realistic, but also attractive. Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Getty Images

Al Fresco Dining

People dine around a table suspended by a crane at 50 meters above the ground, at the Dinner in the Sky restaurant, in the Gulf emirate, on March 11, 2021. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)
People dine around a table suspended by a crane at 50 meters above the ground, at the Dinner in the Sky restaurant, in the Gulf emirate, on 11 March 2021. Giuseppe Cacace/AFP
Getty Images

Underwater Neutrino Detectors

IRKUTSK REGION, RUSSIA - MARCH 13, 2021: Preparing for a ceremony to launch the Baikal Gigaton Volume Detector (Baikal-GVD) deep underwater neutrino telescope built on Lake Baikal. The project is aimed at studying the flux of high-energy cosmic neutrinos and searching for their sources. The telescope is installed 3.5 km offshore in Lake Baikal at the depth of 750-1300 m. Alexei Kushnirenko/TASS (Photo by Alexei KushnirenkoTASS via Getty Images)
Preparing for a ceremony to launch the Baikal Gigaton Volume Detector (Baikal-GVD) deep underwater neutrino telescope built on Lake Baikal, 13 March 2021. The project is aimed at studying the flux of high-energy cosmic neutrinos and searching for their sources. The telescope is installed 3.5 km offshore in Lake Baikal, Russia, at the depth of 750-1,300 m. Alexei Kushnirenko/TASS
Getty Images

Light Show

TOPSHOT - Staff members walk inside an interactive installation
Staff members walk inside an interactive installation “Ephemeral Solidified Light” during a media preview of the “teamLab Reconnect: Art with Rinkan Sauna” art and sauna experience organised by teamLab and TikTok, in the Roppongi district of Tokyo on 15 March 2021. Philip Fong/AFP
Getty Images

Going Up!

TOPSHOT - A pilot takes a flight on a flying taxi prototype during testing in Moscow on March 16, 2021. - Russian developer of passenger drones Hoversurf company tests its Hover drone taxi, a flying vehicle that can fly 30 minutes on one charge at an altitude of 150 meters transporting passengers and cargo up to 300 kg for a distance of up to 100 kilometers at speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The company aims to have these drones operating by 2025. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
A pilot takes a flight on a flying taxi prototype during testing in Moscow on 16 March 2021. Russian developer of passenger drones Hoversurf company tests its Hover drone taxi, a flying vehicle that can fly 30 minutes on one charge at an altitude of 150 meters transporting passengers and cargo up to 300 kg for a distance of up to 100 kilometres at speed of 200 kilometres per hour. The company aims to have these drones operating by 2025. Alexander Nemenov/AFP
Getty Images

Laughing In The Face Of Danger

A picture taken on 16 March 2021 shows people watching Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption on Russia's far eastern Kamchatka peninsula. - The eruption of a volcano on a Russian peninsula has attracted thrill-seeking tourists risking their lives for picturesque photos, prompting concerns in recent days from local emergency responders. (Photo by MAXIM FESYUNOV / AFP) (Photo by MAXIM FESYUNOV/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture taken on 16 March 2021 shows people watching Klyuchevskoy volcano eruption on Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka peninsula. The eruption of a volcano on a Russian peninsula has attracted thrill-seeking tourists risking their lives for picturesque photos, prompting concerns in recent days from local emergency responders. Maxim Fesyunov/AFP
Getty Images

Keeping A Safe Distance

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk, left, and Rick Gilbrech, director of NASA's Stennis Space Center, right, watch as the core stage for the first flight of NASAs Space Launch System rocket undergoes a second hot fire test in the B-2 Test Stand, Thursday, 18March 2021, at NASAs Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The four RS-25 engines fired for the full-duration of 8 minutes during the test and generated 1.6 million pounds of thrust. The hot fire test is the final stage of the Green Run test series, a comprehensive assessment of the Space Launch Systems core stage prior to launching the Artemis I mission to the Moon. (Photo by NASA/Robert Markowitz via Getty Images)
Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk, left, and Rick Gilbrech, director of NASA’s Stennis Space Center, right, watch as the core stage for the first flight of NASA’s Space Launch System rocket undergoes a second hot fire test in the B-2 Test Stand, Thursday, 18 March 2021, at NASAs Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The four RS-25 engines fired for the full duration of 8 minutes during the test and generated 7 million newtons of thrust. The hot fire test is the final stage of the Green Run test series, a comprehensive assessment of the Space Launch Systems core stage prior to launching the Artemis I mission to the Moon. Robert Markowitz/NASA
Getty Images

Lava Tourists

Sunday hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 21, 2021. - Weekend hikers took the opportunity Sunday to inspect the area where a volcano erupted in Iceland on March 19, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said, as a red cloud lit up the night sky and a no-fly zone was established in the area. (Photo by Jeremie RICHARD / AFP) (Photo by JEREMIE RICHARD/AFP via Getty Images)
Sunday hikers look at the lava flowing from the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano some 40 km west of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on 21 March 2021. Weekend hikers took the opportunity Sunday to inspect the area where a volcano erupted in Iceland on 19 March, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office said, as a red cloud lit up the night sky and a no-fly zone was established in the area. Jeremie Richard/AFP
Getty Images

Flooding In Australia

People look out at a flooded residential area in the Windsor area in northwestern Sydney on March 23, 2021, after torrential downpours have lashed Australia's southeast for days. SAEED KHAN/AFP
People look out at a flooded residential area in the Windsor area in northwestern Sydney on 23 March 2021, after torrential downpours have lashed Australia’s southeast for days. Saeed Khan/AFP
Getty Images

Upgrading Alice

Installation of the Outer Barrel of the new silicon Inner Tracking System of the ALICE experiment at Cern, 23 March 2021
Installation of the Outer Barrel of the new silicon Inner Tracking System of the ALICE experiment at CERN, 23 March 2021
Felix Reidt/Cern

Blink And You’ll Miss It

AMUR REGION, RUSSIA - MARCH 25, 2021: A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage block and 36 OneWeb satellites blasts off from a launch pad of Vostochny Cosmodrome. Yuri Smityuk/TASS (Photo by Yuri SmityukTASS via Getty Images)
A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage block and 36 OneWeb satellites blasts off from a launch pad of Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region of Russia, 25 March 2021. Yuri Smityuk/TASS
Getty Images

Sand Castles On Mars

A field of sand dunes occupies this frosty 5-kilometer diameter crater in the high-latitudes of the northern plains of Mars. Some dunes have separated from the main field and appear to be climbing up the crater slope along a gully-like form. The surface of the main dune field is characterized by a series of dark-toned polygonal patterns. These may be the result of seasonal frost processes. Several of the steeper dune slopes, pointing in the downwind direction, host narrow furrows suggesting the start of gully formation.
A field of sand dunes occupies this frosty 5-kilometer diameter crater in the high-latitudes of the northern plains of Mars. Some dunes have separated from the main field and appear to be climbing up the crater slope along a gully-like form.
The surface of the main dune field is characterised by a series of dark-toned polygonal patterns, as seen in this image released by NASA on the 25 March 2021. These may be the result of seasonal frost processes. Several of the steeper dune slopes, pointing in the downwind direction, host narrow furrows suggesting the start of gully formation.
NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

This Is A Hold-up

An aerial view taken on 27 March 2021 from the porthole of a commercial plane shows stranded ships waiting in queue in the Gulf of Suez to cross the Suez Canal at its southern entrance near the Red Sea port city of Suez, as the waterway remains blocked by the Panama-flagged container ship
An aerial view taken on 27 March 2021 from the porthole of a commercial plane shows stranded ships waiting in queue in the Gulf of Suez to cross the Suez Canal at its southern entrance near the Red Sea port city of Suez. The Panama-flagged container ship “MV Ever Given” was wedged sideways about six kilometres north of the canal’s entrance, impeding all flowing traffic from 23 March, until finally being freed on the 29th March. Mahmoud Khaled/AFP
Getty Images

Mission To A Metal Asteroid

The Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) Chassis of NASA's Psyche spacecraft is mounted onto a rotation fixture in High Bay 1 of the Spacecraft Assembly Facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. This photo was taken 28 March 2021, just after the chassis – a major component of the Psyche spacecraft – was delivered to JPL by Maxar Technologies
The Solar Electric Propulsion (SEP) Chassis of NASA’s Psyche spacecraft is mounted onto a rotation fixture in High Bay 1 of the Spacecraft Assembly Facility at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California. This photo was taken 28 March 2021, just after the chassis – a major component of the Psyche spacecraft – was delivered to JPL by Maxar Technologies. The Psyche mission will launch in 2022, and will study a metal asteroid that is orbiting between Mars and Jupiter.
NASA/JPL

If you are enjoying this gallery, why not take a look at some of our other image stories:

