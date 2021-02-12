On Thin Ice: RPS Science Photographer of the Year winners unveiled

Simon Brown’s painstakingly constructed image of a shipwreck has won the 2020 Royal Photographic Society Science Photographer of the Year Competition, which has just been announced.

The winner of the Climate Change category is a thought-provoking image by Sue Flood of the North Pole marker leaning over as the ice arounds it begins to melt.

The Young Science Photographer of the Year was won by Katy Appleton, who is 12, and clearly has a bright photographic future ahead of her, as does the young winner of the climate change category Raymond Zhang (11).

The four winning images were due to be exhibited at the Manchester Science Festival 2021, but due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, this gallery will now form part of the Festival’s online exhibition.

We wanted to share with you the winners and some of our favourites from this year’s RPS competition.

Winner – General Science Category – Orthophoto of SS Thistlegorm

Simon Brown/RPS SPotY

Winner – Climate Change Category – North Pole Underwater

Sue Flood/RPS SPotY

Winner – Young Science Photographer – Rainbow Shadow Selfie

Katy Appleton/RPS SPotY

Winner – Young Science Photography – Apollo’s Emissary

Raymond Zhang/RPS SPotY

Selected – Giants On The Move

Rasmus Degnbol/RPS SPotY

Selected – Coral Bleaching

Wojciech Nawrocki/RPS SPotY

Selected – Advanced Virgo+

Enrico Sacchetti/RPS SPotY

Selected – Dinosaur Bone

Norm Barker ASIS FRPS/RPS SPotY

Selected – On thin Ice

Sue Flood/RPS SPotY

Selected – Spherical Aberration

Richard Germain/RPS SPotY

Selected – Synlight Experiment

Christian Lünig/RPS SPotY

Selected – Lo Hueco

Nuno Perestrelo/RPS SPotY

Selected – The Net Strangling The Ocean

Rafael Fernandez/RPS SPotY

Shortlisted – Single Eye Drop

Andre Castellan/RPS SPotY

Shortlisted – The Human Tongue

David Spears ASIS FRPS/RPS SPotY

