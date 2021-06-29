Indoor rainbows and spotty seals: 22 amazing images in science from June 2021

June has positively flown past, with over half of 2021 already over. And while we still wait for an end to the global COVID-19 pandemic, life has had to carry on as best it can. Thankfully, the world of science never fails to give us great images to share.

This month, we’ve had partial eclipses, supermoons, volcanic eruptions and a lot of sea snot in Turkey.

We’ve also had our fair share of extreme weather events, with California and other states in the Southwest of the USA experiencing a historic drought.

We bring you the best images in science that June had to offer…

That sinking feeling

Given to fly

Milky Way-cool

Plastic beach

Artificial reefs

A burning ring of fire

Complex farming

Snotty seas

Bird simulation

Space selfie

We may experience some turbulence

Night eruption

Head for heights

I spot a seal

Juice-y mission

T-shirt is green

Flood prevention

Indoor rainbow

Qingtian bridge is falling down

Drought crisis

The rocket now arriving at platform one…