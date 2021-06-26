Accessibility Links

  3. Strawberry supermoon: Full Moon photos from around the world
NEW JERSEY, NY - JUNE 24: The Full Moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, rises over the sky as the plane flies through in Paterson, New Jersey, United States on June 24, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Strawberry supermoon: Full Moon photos from around the world

The last supermoon of 2021 has been lighting up the night's skies around the world.

Published:

On 24 June, the much-talked about Strawberry Moon graced the sky around the world. The sixth full Moon of 2021 didn’t disappoint, with photographers around the world capturing some astonishing images.

The Strawberry Moon is the largest full Moon of 2021, and the last supermoon of the year. The Moon’s elliptical orbit brought it slightly closer to the Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter in the sky than a normal full Moon.

Astrophotographers took full advantage of this to capture some stunning images of the phenomenon. Here are some of the best images we’ve seen from around the world.

Nicosia, Cyprus

People walk beneath the rising Strawberry super moon towards the Venetian-built Famagusta gate in the old walled city of Cyprus' capital Nicosia on June 24, 2021. - Famagusta gate, one of the three main gates of the old city of Nicosia, was built in 1567 during the period of Venetian rule of the island of Cyprus. It was subsequently restored in 1821 during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II, with the Sultan's seal (tugra) displayed atop its gatehouse. (Photo by Amir MAKAR / AFP) (Photo by AMIR MAKAR/AFP via Getty Images)
People walk beneath the rising Strawberry supermoon towards the Venetian-built Famagusta gate in the old walled city of Cyprus’s capital Nicosia on 24 June 2021. Famagusta gate, one of the three main gates of the old city of Nicosia, was built in 1567 during the period of Venetian rule of the island of Cyprus. It was subsequently restored in 1821 during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II, with the Sultan’s seal (tugra) displayed atop its gatehouse. Photo by Amir Makar/AFP/Getty Images

Ankara, Turkey

ANKARA, TURKEY - JUNE 25: The Full Moon, known as the Strawberry Moon, is seen as vehicles are on their way on a highway at early morning in Ankara, Turkey on June 25, 2021. (Photo by Ismail Duru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Vehicles on a highway at early morning in Ankara, Turkey on 25 June 2021. Photo by Ismail Duru/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Málaga, Spain

MALAGA, SPAIN - 2021/06/24: The full super moon rising over Malagueta beach. According to NASA, the 'strawberry moon' is the last super moon of the year 2021. Its name has origin from Native Americans, who picked strawberries during the harvest. (Photo by Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The full super moon rising over Malagueta beach, in Málaga, Spain, on the 24 June 2021. Photo by Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Moscow, Russia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JUNE 24: Full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon, is seen in Moscow, Russia on June 24, 2021. (Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The amazing glow of a full Moon rises above Moscow, Russia on 24 June 2021. Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Athens, Greece

CAPE SOINIO, GREECE - JUNE 24: Full moon, also known as the Strawberry Moon, rises behind Temple of Poseidon, near capital city Athens, in Cape Sounio, Greece on June 24, 2021. (Photo by Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Strawberry Moon rises behind Temple of Poseidon, near capital city Athens, in Cape Sounio, Greece on 24 June 2021. Photo by Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

If you are enjoying this gallery, why not take a look at some of our other great image sets:

New York, USA

The full moon, known as the strawberry moon, rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on June 24, 2021. - The first full moon of summer 2021, also known as the Strawberry Moon, rises June 24, marking the last supermoon of the year. June's full moon is often referred to as the Strawberry Moon because it falls during the strawberry harvesting season in the northeastern US. Similarly, June's full moon has also been called the Rose Moon because it occurs around the time roses bloom. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
The full moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, USA on 24 June 2021. June’s full moon is often referred to as the Strawberry Moon because it falls during the strawberry harvesting season in the northeastern USA. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

London, UK

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jack Dredd/Shutterstock (12168726b) Strawbery Moon over London's East End Seasonal weather, London, UK - 26 Jun 2021
Strawberry Moon (sadly lacking in Strawberries) over London’s East End, UK, 24 June 2021. Photo by Jack Dredd/Shutterstock

Kuwait City, Kuwait

The full Strawberry moon, the last super moon of the year, rises above Kuwait City, on June 24, 2021. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP) (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)
The streetlights of Kuwait City, Kuwait, are matched by the supermoon, photographed on June 24, 2021. Photo by Yasser Al Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images

Cairo, Egypt

TOPSHOT - The full Strawberry moon, the last super moon of the year, rises above the Egyptian capital Cairo, on June 24, 2021. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP) (Photo by KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images)
The full Strawberry Moon pictured as it rises above the Egyptian capital Cairo, on 24 June 2021. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP/ Getty Images

Madrid, Spain

MADRID, SPAIN - 2021/06/24: The full moon of June also known as Strawberry Moon rises over the Four Towers Business area skyscrapers in downtown Madrid. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The huge skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business area in downtown Madrid, Spain, are dwarfed by the supermoon, on the 24 June 2021. Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Townsville, Australia

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 25: Spectators are seen silhouetted against the moon during the Oceania Sevens Challenge at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on June 25, 2021 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
Spectators are seen silhouetted against the Moon during the Oceania Sevens Challenge at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on 25 June 2021 in Townsville, Australia. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images

