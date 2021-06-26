Strawberry supermoon: Full Moon photos from around the world

On 24 June, the much-talked about Strawberry Moon graced the sky around the world. The sixth full Moon of 2021 didn’t disappoint, with photographers around the world capturing some astonishing images.
The Strawberry Moon is the largest full Moon of 2021, and the last supermoon of the year. The Moon’s elliptical orbit brought it slightly closer to the Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter in the sky than a normal full Moon.
Astrophotographers took full advantage of this to capture some stunning images of the phenomenon. Here are some of the best images we’ve seen from around the world.
Nicosia, Cyprus
People walk beneath the rising Strawberry supermoon towards the Venetian-built Famagusta gate in the old walled city of Cyprus’s capital Nicosia on 24 June 2021. Famagusta gate, one of the three main gates of the old city of Nicosia, was built in 1567 during the period of Venetian rule of the island of Cyprus. It was subsequently restored in 1821 during the reign of Ottoman Sultan Mahmud II, with the Sultan’s seal (tugra) displayed atop its gatehouse. Photo by Amir Makar/AFP/Getty Images
Ankara, Turkey
Vehicles on a highway at early morning in Ankara, Turkey on 25 June 2021. Photo by Ismail Duru/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Málaga, Spain
The full super moon rising over Malagueta beach, in Málaga, Spain, on the 24 June 2021. Photo by Jesus Merida/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images
Moscow, Russia
The amazing glow of a full Moon rises above Moscow, Russia on 24 June 2021. Photo by Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Athens, Greece
The Strawberry Moon rises behind Temple of Poseidon, near capital city Athens, in Cape Sounio, Greece on 24 June 2021. Photo by Ayhan Mehmet/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
New York, USA
The full moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, USA on 24 June 2021. June’s full moon is often referred to as the Strawberry Moon because it falls during the strawberry harvesting season in the northeastern USA. Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
London, UK
Strawberry Moon (sadly lacking in Strawberries) over London’s East End, UK, 24 June 2021. Photo by Jack Dredd/Shutterstock
Kuwait City, Kuwait
The streetlights of Kuwait City, Kuwait, are matched by the supermoon, photographed on June 24, 2021. Photo by Yasser Al Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images
Cairo, Egypt
The full Strawberry Moon pictured as it rises above the Egyptian capital Cairo, on 24 June 2021. Photo by Khaled Desouki/AFP/ Getty Images
Madrid, Spain
The huge skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business area in downtown Madrid, Spain, are dwarfed by the supermoon, on the 24 June 2021. Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images
Townsville, Australia
Spectators are seen silhouetted against the Moon during the Oceania Sevens Challenge at Queensland Country Bank Stadium on 25 June 2021 in Townsville, Australia. Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images