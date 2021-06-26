Strawberry supermoon: Full Moon photos from around the world

On 24 June, the much-talked about Strawberry Moon graced the sky around the world. The sixth full Moon of 2021 didn’t disappoint, with photographers around the world capturing some astonishing images.

The Strawberry Moon is the largest full Moon of 2021, and the last supermoon of the year. The Moon’s elliptical orbit brought it slightly closer to the Earth, making it appear bigger and brighter in the sky than a normal full Moon.

Astrophotographers took full advantage of this to capture some stunning images of the phenomenon. Here are some of the best images we’ve seen from around the world.

Nicosia, Cyprus

Ankara, Turkey

Málaga, Spain

Moscow, Russia

Athens, Greece

New York, USA

London, UK

Kuwait City, Kuwait

Cairo, Egypt

Madrid, Spain

Townsville, Australia