Perseids: 2021’s most active meteor shower in pictures

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from 23 July through to 24 August, when the Earth passes through the dust of the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet. Dust particles hit the Earth’s upper atmosphere and burn, which can be seen down on the ground as a meteor shower.

The shower peaked on the 12-13 August, but you still may be able to see some action over the next few nights, providing the sky is clear.

The results are a spectacular sight, so we’ve put together an image gallery of some of the best images of the light show from around the world.

Kuklice, Republic Of North Macedonia

Pamir Plateau, China

Izmir, Turkey

Tatarstan, Russia

Guadalajara, Spain

Spruce Knob, USA

Didgori, Georgia

Negev desert, Israel

Norfolk, UK

Piano Visitone, Italy

Porma Lake, Spain