  3. Perseids: 2021’s most active meteor shower in pictures
XINJIANG, CHINA - AUGUST 13: A man watches the Perseid meteor shower on the Pamir Plateau on August 13, 2021 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

Perseids: 2021’s most active meteor shower in pictures

The best images of this year's annual meteor shower from around the world.

Published:

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from 23 July through to 24 August, when the Earth passes through the dust of the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet. Dust particles hit the Earth’s upper atmosphere and burn, which can be seen down on the ground as a meteor shower.

The shower peaked on the 12-13 August, but you still may be able to see some action over the next few nights, providing the sky is clear.

The results are a spectacular sight, so we’ve put together an image gallery of some of the best images of the light show from around the world.

Kuklice, Republic Of North Macedonia

Mandatory Credit: Photo by GEORGI LICOVSKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12275203j) Two hundred stacked digital images of long exposures show Perseid meteors crossing the sky over the stone dools in Kuklice, near the eastern city of Kratovo, Republic of North Macedonia, early 13 August 2021. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet. Perseid meteor shower over the stone dools in Kuklice, Kratovo, Republic Of North Macedonia - 13 Aug 2021
Two hundred stacked digital images of long exposures show Perseid meteors crossing the sky over the stone dools in Kuklice, near the eastern city of Kratovo, Republic of North Macedonia, early 13 August 2021. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet. Photo by Georgi Licovski/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Pamir Plateau, China

XINJIANG, CHINA - AUGUST 13: A man watches the Perseid meteor shower on the Pamir Plateau on August 13, 2021 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. (Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
A man watches the Perseid meteor shower on the Pamir Plateau on 13 August 2021 in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of China. Photo by VCG/Getty Images

Izmir, Turkey

IZMIR, TURKEY - AUGUST 13: A Perseid meteor streaks across the night sky over Izmir, Turkey on August 13, 2021. (Photo by Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A Perseid meteor streaks across the night sky over Izmir, Turkey on 13 August 2021. Photo by Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency /Getty Images

Tatarstan, Russia

TATARSTAN, RUSSIA - AUGUST 13, 2021: A view of the Perseid meteor shower over the Church of St Paraskevi of Iconium in the village of Russkoye Khodyashevo in Russias Republic of Tatarstan. The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year from July 23 through August 24 when the Earth passes through the dust of the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet; dust particles hit the Earths upper atmosphere and burn, what is seen from the Earth as the meteor shower. Yegor Aleyev/TASS (Photo by Yegor AleyevTASS via Getty Images)
A view of the Perseid meteor shower over the Church of St Paraskevi of Iconium on the 13 August, in the village of Russkoye Khodyashevo, in the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. Photo by Yegor Aleyev/TASS/Getty Images

Guadalajara, Spain

BRIHUEGA, GUADALAJARA, SPAIN - 2021/08/13: A meteor crossing the summer night sky over a dead tree during the Perseid meteor shower. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
A meteor crossing the summer night sky over a dead tree on the 13 August 2021, during the Perseid meteor shower in Brihuega, Guadalajara, Spain. Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Spruce Knob, USA

11th Aug, 2021. In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI Credit: UPI/Alamy Live News
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, on Wednesday 11 August 2021, in Spruce Knob, West Virginia, USA. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI/Alamy

Didgori, Georgia

2GDG6W7 Meteors streak past stars in the night sky above the Battle of Didgori memorial complex during the annual Perseid meteor shower at Didgori, Georgia, August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Meteors streak past stars in the night sky above the Battle of Didgori memorial complex during the annual Perseid meteor shower at Didgori, Georgia, 13 August 2021. Photo by Reuters/Irakli Gedenidze/Alamy

Negev desert, Israel

The Milky Way galaxy is pictured as a Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above the Negev desert near the Israeli city of Mitzpe Ramon, on August 12, 2021, during a yearly meteor shower, which occurs when the earth passes through the cloud of debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)
The Milky Way galaxy is pictured as a Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above the Negev desert near the Israeli city of Mitzpe Ramon, on 12 August 2021, during the yearly meteor shower. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images

Norfolk, UK

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk. Sky gazers are set to be treated to a light display next week as Earth passes through debris left behind by a comet. Issue date: Friday August 6, 2021.
A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse on the 6 August, Norfolk, UK. Photo by Joe Giddens/Alamy

Piano Visitone, Italy

This image of a meteor streaking through the sky was taken at Piano Visitone. Photo by Giuseppe Donatiello
This image of a meteor streaking through the sky was taken at Piano Visitone, Southern Italy, on the 6 August 2021. Photo by Giuseppe Donatiello

Porma Lake, Spain

PORMA LAKE, SPAIN - AUGUST 05: (EDITOR'S NOTE: The image has been created with photographs in a multiple exposure) Meteors along the Milky Way en the sky on August 05, 2021 in Porma Lake, Leon, Spain. Perseids can be seen between the days of July 17 to August 24 of each year. The most optimal day is August 11. (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)
This image, which has been created using multiple photographs, shows meteors along the Milky Way in the sky above Porma Lake, Leon, Spain, on the 5 August 2021. Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images

