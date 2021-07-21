In pictures: Blue Origin helps Wally Funk achieve spaceflight dream

At the age of 82, former NASA trainee astronaut Wally Funk must have believed that her dreams of leaving Earth were long-gone. But on 20 July 2021, she became the oldest person to fly in space, as part of the first crewed mission of Blue Origin’s New Shepard mission which took off from a desert in West Texas, USA.

Wally was part of a crew of four private citizens who flew past the Kármán Line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, to a height of approximately 100 kilometres above the surface of the Earth.

The New Shepard is controlled only by its onboard computers, with no human pilot and no help from a ground control team. Blue Origin expects to fly two additional crewed flights this year, with more planned for 2022.

The team

Rolling out in the desert

Launch drawing closer

Getting their wings

We have lift-off

Catch!

Hi Mom

Easy does it

Worth the wait

Mission complete

Wally Funk comes full-circle