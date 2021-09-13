You say ‘stomata’ and I say ‘Nikon Small World photography competition winners’

Nikon have just unveiled the winners of the 47th annual Small World Photomicrography Competition. This year’s first place prize was awarded to Jason Kirk for his striking image of a southern live oak leaf’s trichomes, stomata and vessels.
Using various lighting techniques and design tools, Jason’s final image is a masterful example of the dynamic relationship between imaging technology and artistic creativity. Using a custom-made microscope system that combines colour filtered transmitted light with diffused reflected light, Jason captured around 200 individual images of the leaf and stacked them together to create the stunning image.
Nikon Small World is the premier microscopy image competition, and this year’s batch of images certainly uphold the usual high standards.
We pick out our favourites from this year’s winners and runners up.
Overall Winner
Trichome (white appendages) and stomata (purple pores) on a southern live oak leaf. Photo by Jason Kirk/Nikon Small World
2nd place
A microfluidic device containing 300,000 networking neurons in 2 isolated populations. Both sides were treated with a unique virus and bridged by axons. Photo by Esmeralda Paric & Holly Stefen/Nikon Small World
3rd place
Rear leg, claw, and respiratory trachea of a louse (Haematopinus suis). Photo by Frank Reiser/Nikon Small World
4th place
Sensory neuron from an embryonic rat, imaged using Fluorescence. Photo by Paula Diaz/Nikon Small World
5th place
Proboscis of a housefly (Musca domestica). Photo by Oliver Dum/Nikon Small World
6th place
3D vasculature of an adult mouse brain (somatosensory cortex). Photo by Dr Andrea Tedeschi/Nikon Small World
7th place
Head of a tick (Ixodida), confocal image. Photo by Dr Tong Zhang & Dr Paul Stoodley/Nikon Small World
8th place
Cross section of mouse intestine, imaged using fluorescence. Photo by Dr Amy Engevik/Nikon Small World
9th place
Water flea (Daphnia) carrying embryos and peritrichs. Photo by Jan van IJken/Nikon Small World
10th place
Vein and scales on a butterfly wing (Morpho didius). Photo by Sébastien Malo/Nikon Small World
13th place
Cotton fabric with pollen grains imaged under microscope. Photo by Dr. Felice Placenti/Nikon Small World
14th place
Snowflake imaged under microscope, using 4X Objective Lens Magnification. Photo by Dr. Joern N Hopke/Nikon Small World
17th place
Filamentous strands of Nostoc cyanobacteria captured inside a gelatinous matrix. Photo by Martin Kaae Kristiansen/Nikon Small World
18th place
Table salt crystal imaged using polarised light. Photo by Saulius Gugis/Nikon Small World
20th place
Slime mold (Arcyria pomiformis) imaged under microscope. Photo by Alison Pollack/Nikon Small World
Image of distinction
Water flea (Daphnia magna) without hard upper shell. Photo by Alexandra Tsitrina & Dr Yan Galimov/Nikon Small World
Image of distinction
Blood cells associated with the heart of a fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster). Photo by Dr Saikat Ghosh & Dr Lolitika Mandal/Nikon Small World
Image of distinction
Nerves in a mouse cornea, confocal image. Photo by Dr Crystal Shin & Dr Daniela Marcano/Nikon Small World
Image of distinction
Pollen grain on a crocus flower petal. Photo by Charles Krebs/Nikon Small World
Honourable Mention
Hind leg of a male frog-legged beetle (Sagra buqueti). Photo by Dr Andrew Mark Posselt/Nikon Small World