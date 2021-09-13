You say ‘stomata’ and I say ‘Nikon Small World photography competition winners’

Nikon have just unveiled the winners of the 47th annual Small World Photomicrography Competition . This year’s first place prize was awarded to Jason Kirk for his striking image of a southern live oak leaf’s trichomes, stomata and vessels.

Using various lighting techniques and design tools, Jason’s final image is a masterful example of the dynamic relationship between imaging technology and artistic creativity. Using a custom-made microscope system that combines colour filtered transmitted light with diffused reflected light, Jason captured around 200 individual images of the leaf and stacked them together to create the stunning image.

Nikon Small World is the premier microscopy image competition, and this year’s batch of images certainly uphold the usual high standards.

We pick out our favourites from this year’s winners and runners up.

Overall Winner

2nd place

3rd place

4th place

5th place

6th place

7th place

8th place

9th place

10th place

13th place

14th place

17th place

18th place

20th place

Image of distinction

Image of distinction

Image of distinction

Image of distinction

Honourable Mention