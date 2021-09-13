Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. You say ‘stomata’ and I say ‘Nikon Small World photography competition winners’
#1 - JasonKirk_60x_OakTrichomeStomata

You say ‘stomata’ and I say ‘Nikon Small World photography competition winners’

Mesmerising microscopic images from the Nikon Small World photography competition 2021.

Published:

Nikon have just unveiled the winners of the 47th annual Small World Photomicrography Competition. This year’s first place prize was awarded to Jason Kirk for his striking image of a southern live oak leaf’s trichomes, stomata and vessels.
Using various lighting techniques and design tools, Jason’s final image is a masterful example of the dynamic relationship between imaging technology and artistic creativity. Using a custom-made microscope system that combines colour filtered transmitted light with diffused reflected light, Jason captured around 200 individual images of the leaf and stacked them together to create the stunning image.

Nikon Small World is the premier microscopy image competition, and this year’s batch of images certainly uphold the usual high standards.

Advertisement

We pick out our favourites from this year’s winners and runners up.

Overall Winner

Photo by Jason Kirk/Nikon Small World
Trichome (white appendages) and stomata (purple pores) on a southern live oak leaf. Photo by Jason Kirk/Nikon Small World

2nd place

#2 - Paric_JediandSith
A microfluidic device containing 300,000 networking neurons in 2 isolated populations. Both sides were treated with a unique virus and bridged by axons. Photo by Esmeralda Paric & Holly Stefen/Nikon Small World

3rd place

Photo by Nikon Small World
Rear leg, claw, and respiratory trachea of a louse (Haematopinus suis). Photo by Frank Reiser/Nikon Small World

4th place

Sensory neuron from an embryonic rat, imaged using Fluorescence. Photo by Paula Diaz/Nikon Small World
Sensory neuron from an embryonic rat, imaged using Fluorescence. Photo by Paula Diaz/Nikon Small World

5th place

Proboscis of a housefly (Musca domestica). Photo by Oliver Dum/Nikon Small World
Proboscis of a housefly (Musca domestica). Photo by Oliver Dum/Nikon Small World

6th place

3D vasculature of an adult mouse brain (somatosensory cortex). Photo by Dr. Andrea Tedeschi/Nikon Small World
3D vasculature of an adult mouse brain (somatosensory cortex). Photo by Dr Andrea Tedeschi/Nikon Small World

7th place

Head of a tick, confocal image. Photo by Dr. Tong Zhang & Dr. Paul Stoodley/Nikon Small World
Head of a tick (Ixodida), confocal image. Photo by Dr Tong Zhang & Dr Paul Stoodley/Nikon Small World

8th place

Cross section of mouse intestine, imaged using Fluorescence. Photo by Dr. Amy Engevik/Nikon Small World
Cross section of mouse intestine, imaged using fluorescence. Photo by Dr Amy Engevik/Nikon Small World

9th place

Water flea (Daphnia) carrying embryos and peritrichs. Photo by Jan van IJken/Nikon Small World
Water flea (Daphnia) carrying embryos and peritrichs. Photo by Jan van IJken/Nikon Small World

10th place

Vein and scales on a butterfly wing (Morpho didius). Photo by Sébastien Malo/Nikon Small World
Vein and scales on a butterfly wing (Morpho didius). Photo by Sébastien Malo/Nikon Small World

Check out more of our image galleries:

Advertisement

13th place

Cotton fabric with pollen grains imaged under microscope. Photo by Dr. Felice Placenti/Nikon Small World
Cotton fabric with pollen grains imaged under microscope. Photo by Dr. Felice Placenti/Nikon Small World

14th place

2021-02-10-19.39.21 ZS DMap
Snowflake imaged under microscope, using 4X Objective Lens Magnification. Photo by Dr. Joern N Hopke/Nikon Small World

17th place

Filamentous strands of Nostoc cyanobacteria captured inside a gelatinous matrix. Photo by
Filamentous strands of Nostoc cyanobacteria captured inside a gelatinous matrix. Photo by Martin Kaae Kristiansen/Nikon Small World

18th place

Table salt crystal imaged using polarised light. Photo by Saulius Gugis/Nikon Small World
Table salt crystal imaged using polarised light. Photo by Saulius Gugis/Nikon Small World

20th place

#20 - AlisonPollack.Arcyria_pomiformis
Slime mold (Arcyria pomiformis) imaged under microscope. Photo by Alison Pollack/Nikon Small World

Image of distinction

Water flea (Daphnia magna) without hard upper shell. Photo by Alexandra Tsitrina & Dr. Yan Galimov/Nikon Small World
Water flea (Daphnia magna) without hard upper shell. Photo by Alexandra Tsitrina & Dr Yan Galimov/Nikon Small World

Image of distinction

Heart muscles of fruit fly
Blood cells associated with the heart of a fruit fly (Drosophila melanogaster). Photo by Dr Saikat Ghosh & Dr Lolitika Mandal/Nikon Small World

Image of distinction

Nerves in a mouse cornea, confocal image. Photo by Dr. Crystal Shin & Dr. Daniela Marcano/Nikon Small World
Nerves in a mouse cornea, confocal image. Photo by Dr Crystal Shin & Dr Daniela Marcano/Nikon Small World

Image of distinction

Pollen grain on a crocus flower petal. Photo by Charles Krebs/Nikon Small World
Pollen grain on a crocus flower petal. Photo by Charles Krebs/Nikon Small World

Honourable Mention

Photo by Dr. Andrew Mark Posselt/Nikon Small World
Hind leg of a male frog-legged beetle (Sagra buqueti). Photo by Dr Andrew Mark Posselt/Nikon Small World

Authors

B&WconvertedIMG_4139

James Cutmore

Picture Editor

James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480Sidebar_Focus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW