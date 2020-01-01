Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. What is a mad hatterpillar?
What is a mad hatterpillar? © Alan Henderson/Cover Images

What is a mad hatterpillar?

Mad or fabulous, this caterpillar shows you can go for style and substance with a hat of old heads to swat away predators.

It’s that age-old dilemma. Where to keep all those moulted heads that you’ve grown out of? On the mantelpiece? In the wardrobe? Or on top of your head, like the world’s most outrageous fascinator? If you’re a caterpillar of the Uraba lugens moth, you’ll no doubt plump for the latter.

Advertisement

Nicknamed ‘the mad hatterpillar’, after the Mad Hatter from Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, this caterpillar lives in New Zealand and Australia, where it is a serious pest of eucalyptus trees. It munches eucalyptus leaves down to the veins – a talent which has also earned it the name of ‘gum-leaf skeletoniser’ (eucalyptus trees are commonly known as gum trees).

Just like all caterpillars, U. lugens must regularly shed its exoskeleton in order to grow. But unlike other larvae, it doesn’t discard the empty head casings. After the fourth moult, it starts stacking the increasingly large structures on top of its noggin to form what has to be the world’s most bizarre ‘hat’.

Scientists think the unlikely edifice may be anchored by a crown of sticky hairs. Caterpillars use the protruding headgear to swat predators, such as stink bugs, away. How’s that for an excellent hat trick?

Read more:

Advertisement
There seems to be an issue with the quiz, please try again.

Authors

Stephanie Organ

Tags

NY ScienceFocus359-920x612px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Why don’t spiders get caught in their own web? © Getty Images
Nature

Why don’t spiders get caught in their own web?

Why do dragonflies have four wings instead of two? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do dragonflies have four wings instead of two?

Is it true that cockroaches could survive a nuclear holocaust? © Getty Images
Nature

Is it true that cockroaches could survive a nuclear holocaust?

Why do locusts swarm? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do locusts swarm?

Could any creature evolve to breathe fire, like a dragon? © Getty Images
Nature

Could any creature evolve to breathe fire, like a dragon?

How strong are ants? © Getty Images
Nature

How strong are ants?

Why are dragonflies attracted to my car's radio aerial? © Getty Images
Nature

Why are dragonflies attracted to my car’s radio aerial?

Why do spiders sometimes stay still for a long time? © iStock
Nature

Why do spiders sometimes stay still for a long time?