Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. Why don’t spiders bleed to death if they lose a leg?
Why don’t spiders bleed to death if they lose a leg? © Alamy

Why don’t spiders bleed to death if they lose a leg?

Asked by: Lily Johnson

Check out ‘Bob the Former Disabled Tarantula’ on Facebook. This pet (now renamed Bobbi after she was discovered to be female) lost seven legs during an escape attempt, only to regrow them at her next moult, a few months later.

Advertisement

She didn’t bleed to death because when spiders lose legs, they usually come off at ‘break points’ – joints which contain muscles that constrict to minimise blood loss. If a leg becomes amputated before the break point, the spider still sheds its leg but only after additional blood loss. This can be fatal.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Helen Pilcher

Helen Pilcher

Social networks

 

Tags

BBC ScienceFocus359-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Why don’t spiders get caught in their own web? © Getty Images
Nature

Why don’t spiders get caught in their own web?

Why do dragonflies have four wings instead of two? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do dragonflies have four wings instead of two?

Is it true that cockroaches could survive a nuclear holocaust? © Getty Images
Nature

Is it true that cockroaches could survive a nuclear holocaust?

Why do locusts swarm? © Getty Images
Nature

Why do locusts swarm?

Could any creature evolve to breathe fire, like a dragon? © Getty Images
Nature

Could any creature evolve to breathe fire, like a dragon?

How strong are ants? © Getty Images
Nature

How strong are ants?

Why are dragonflies attracted to my car's radio aerial? © Getty Images
Nature

Why are dragonflies attracted to my car’s radio aerial?

Why do spiders sometimes stay still for a long time? © iStock
Nature

Why do spiders sometimes stay still for a long time?