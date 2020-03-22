Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. An avocado a day may improve focus in the overweight
An avocado a day may improve focus in the overweight © Graphic by Michael Vincent

An avocado a day may improve focus in the overweight

New research shows how small changes in diet, in this case eating avocado, can benefit cognitive health.

A daily avocado could improve the focus and attention of overweight people, a US study has found.

Advertisement

The finding shows how small changes in diet can benefit cognitive health. Previous research has shown that people who are overweight or obese are at a higher risk of cognitive decline in older age.

Of particular interest was a naturally occurring pigment in avocados called lutein, which is associated with cognitive benefits.

Over the course of 12 weeks, the researchers provided daily meals to 84 participants who were classed as overweight or obese. The meals were identical in calories and macronutrients, but one group’s meals included a fresh avocado, while the other group’s did not.

Before and after the study, the participants completed three cognitive tests. Two of these showed no marked difference, but the avocado-eaters performed better on a task designed to measure ‘attentional inhibition’ – the ability to stay focused on a task even when being distracted.

Read more about brain health:

“It could be that nutrients in avocados have a specific action in the brain that supports the ability to do this task in particular, or they could be more beneficial for certain cognitive abilities over others,” said Dr Naiman Khan, who led the study.

Surprisingly, however, performances in the task were not correlated with the participants’ lutein levels.

“Avocados also are high in fibre and monounsaturated fats,” said graduate student Caitlyn Edwards. “It is possible that these other nutrients may have played a role in the cognitive effects we saw.”

“Our mission is to give people options,” said Khan. “There are multiple ways people can eat to optimise brain health. What we’re learning is that avocados may be one of those fruits that may be neuroprotective in certain ways.

Advertisement

“This work provides some evidence behind one option people have from a plethora of healthful foods that we can consume.”

Would it be possible to live healthily on only a few types of food?

Yes, but it gets harder the fewer foods you allow. To stay healthy you need carbohydrates, fats and proteins – and not just any proteins, but a mix containing all 22 amino acids from which your own proteins are built.

You need trace elements, vitamins and minerals as well. Avocados reputedly include all these, but not in the right proportions, so you’d need to choose additional foods carefully.

Read more:

Authors

James Lloyd

James Lloyd

Staff writer, BBC Science Focus

James is staff writer at BBC Science Focus magazine. He especially enjoys writing about wellbeing and psychology. In his spare time, he likes eating quiche.

Tags

You may like

Is any food good for you any more? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Is any food good for you any more?

Diet rich in fruit, vegetables and tea linked to lower Alzheimer’s risk © Getty Images
Science news

Diet rich in fruit, vegetables and tea linked to lower Alzheimer’s risk

Regular tea drinking associated with longer life (but only if it’s green tea) © Getty Images
Science news

Regular tea drinking associated with longer life (but only if it’s green tea)

A vial of TXA © Barry J Gibb/PA
Science news

Low-cost drug could save hundreds of thousands of lives following brain injury

Eating on the move could lead to weight gain © Getty Images
The Human Body

Eating on the move could lead to weight gain

Music therapy for stroke patients ‘improves brain and motor function’ © Getty Images
Science news

Music therapy for stroke patients ‘improves brain and motor function’

Eating ultra-processed foods could increase risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds © Getty Images
Science news

Eating ultra-processed foods could increase risk of type 2 diabetes, study finds

Link between brain inflammation and build-up of 'junk' proteins in dementia © Getty Images
Science news

Link between brain inflammation and build-up of ‘junk’ proteins in dementia