Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Ancient canine DNA reveals diversity of Ice Age dogs
Ancient canine DNA reveals diversity of Ice Age dogs © Getty Images

Ancient canine DNA reveals diversity of Ice Age dogs

There were at least five different types of dog with distinct genetic ancestries during the period that followed the Ice Age, some 11,000 years ago.

At least five different types of dog with distinct genetic ancestries existed in Europe around 11,000 years ago when humans were still hunter-gatherers, scientists have found.

Advertisement

The analysis is based on DNA sequenced from 27 ancient canine specimens from across Europe, the Near East and Siberia. Researchers say the findings, published in the journal Science, could shed light on the “inextricable bond between dogs and humans”.

“The dog is the oldest domesticated animal and has a very long relationship with humans,” said lead author Anders Bergstrom, a post-doctoral researcher in the Ancient Genomics laboratory at the Francis Crick Institute.

“Therefore, understanding the history of dogs teaches us not just about their history, but also about our history.”

More on humans’ relationship with dogs:

DNA analysis indicates early dog lineages mixed and moved to give rise to the dogs we know today, the researchers said. Early European dogs were initially diverse, appearing to originate from two highly distinct populations, one related to Near Eastern dogs and another to Siberian dogs.

But at some point this diversity was lost as it is not present in European dogs today, they added.

“If we look back more than four or five thousand years ago, we can see that Europe was a very diverse place when it came to dogs,” said Bergstrom. “Although the European dogs we see today come in such an extraordinary array of shapes and forms, genetically they derive from only a very narrow subset of the diversity that used to exist.”

An ancient dog skull (left) compared with a modern wolf skull © E.E. Antipina
An ancient dog skull (left) compared with a modern wolf skull © E.E. Antipina

“Some of the variation you see between dogs walking down the street today originated in the Ice Age,” said Pontus Skoglund, group leader of the Ancient Genomics laboratory, who was also an author on the study.

“By the end of this period, dogs were already widespread across the northern hemisphere.”

The researchers also compared the changes in canine and human histories. They found that changes in human lifestyles and migrations were mostly reflected in some dog populations, but there were also instances when human and dog histories did not mirror each other.

Read more about our best friends:

For example, the researchers said, a single dog ancestry may have caused the loss of diversity that existed in dogs in early Europe but this “dramatic event” is not reflected in the human populations.

“Dogs are our oldest and closest animal partner,” said study author Greger Larson, director of the Palaeogenomics and Bio-Archaeology Research Network at the University of Oxford.

Advertisement

“Using DNA from ancient dogs is showing us just how far back our shared history goes and will ultimately help us understand when and where this deep relationship began.”

Reader Q&A: Are any dog breeds close to becoming a new species?

Asked by: Phillip Hogg, via email

In a word, ‘no’. Domestic dogs evolved between 17,000-33,000 years ago. Most ‘breeds’, which have been artificially selected by humans, have arisen very recently within the last 200 years.

Visually, a Chihuahua is the chalk to a Great Dane’s cheese, yet they are still the same species, Canis lupus familiaris, and are direct descendants of the grey wolf. All domestic dog breeds are able to interbreed to give birth to reproductively viable offspring.

This is because their genomes remain relatively unchanged, despite their physical characteristics appearing so different. This key evidence tells us that various dog breeds are not in the running to become a new species any time soon.

It takes a long time for mutations, which cause inheritable changes to characteristics, to arise within populations.

Read more:

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

356-banners-XMAS4
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

'Genetic legacy' of Inuit sledge dogs revealed © Getty Images
Science news

‘Genetic legacy’ of Inuit sledge dogs revealed

Bat-winged dinosaurs could only 'glide clumsily between the trees' © Gabriel Ugueto/Cell Press
Science news

Bat-winged dinosaurs could only ‘glide clumsily between the trees’

Dogs’ cold noses are 'ultra-sensitive heat detectors' © Getty Images
Science news

Dogs’ cold noses are ‘ultra-sensitive heat detectors’

Even a 'tiny patch of nature' in a front garden reduces stress and makes people happier © Lauriane Chalmin-Pui/RHS images/PA
Science news

Even a ‘tiny patch of nature’ in a front garden reduces stress and makes people happier

Dogs go through a stroppy teenage phase too © Getty Images
Science news

Dogs go through a stroppy teenage phase too

Dogs can recognise familiar words, even when they don't know the speaker, study finds © Getty Images
Science news

Dogs can recognise familiar words, even when they don’t know the speaker, study finds

Newly discovered mass extinction paved the way for dinosaurs © Getty Images
Science news

Newly discovered mass extinction paved the way for dinosaurs

Even stray dogs understand human gestures, study finds © Getty Images
Science news

Even stray dogs understand human gestures, study finds