Argument for New Zealand-style Zero-COVID strategy strong, experts say

Adopting a “zero-COVID” strategy like in New Zealand should be considered by governments around the world as the most effective method of fighting the coronavirus, scientists have said.

In a review published in the journal Lancet, a team of international experts outlined the key lessons learned from experiences of other countries in tackling the disease.

The authors wrote: “The argument is strong for countries adopting a so-called zero-COVID strategy, which aims to eliminate domestic transmission.

“The New Zealand experience shows that this strategy is challenging but is an important aspiration, not least as the growing burden of so-called long COVID becomes apparent in people who have survived COVID-19 but continue to have symptoms for longer than expected.”

However, other experts argue that the jury is still out on the New Zealand approach and that much of its success will rely on the rapid development and deployment of an effective vaccine.

“If a working vaccine is available sooner rather than later, and New Zealanders can be immunised quickly and en masse, it will look like a great policy,” said Dr Simon Clarke, associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, who was not involved in the review.

“However, if vaccines aren’t available fast enough, New Zealand will increasingly be vulnerable to infection from abroad, and will have to maintain costly global isolation to protect its public.”

In the Lancet paper, the scientists also laid out four key factors they think should be considered in any lockdown exit strategies:

An effective test, trace, isolate and support system;

A clear plan with a transparent decision-making process from the government;

Robust systems to closely monitor the infection situation before easing restrictions;

Prolonged control measures to reduce coronavirus transmission – including face masks and social distancing.

The researchers also point out the methods and success of contact tracing and isolation have varied significantly across countries, with many Asian nations promptly mass testing, tracing and isolating all cases from the start of the outbreak, while these processes have been considerably delayed in the UK and in most of Europe.

“As some countries around the world begin to see a resurgence in cases and re-tighten restrictions, it is imperative that countries learn the lessons that we’ve laid out for the future,” said co-author Prof Martin McKee, of London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine.