Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. How do scientists develop vaccines for new viruses?
How do scientists develop vaccines for new viruses? © Getty Images

How do scientists develop vaccines for new viruses?

Viruses and the immune system interact in complex ways, so there are many different approaches to developing an effective vaccine.

Vaccines work by fooling our bodies into thinking that we’ve been infected by a virus. Our body mounts an immune response, and builds a memory of that virus which will enable us to fight it in the future.

Advertisement

Viruses and the immune system interact in complex ways, so there are many different approaches to developing an effective vaccine. The two most common types are inactivated vaccines (which use harmless viruses that have been ‘killed’, but which still activate the immune system), and attenuated vaccines (which use live viruses that have been modified so that they trigger an immune response without causing us harm).

A more recent development is recombinant vaccines, which involve genetically engineering a less harmful virus so that it includes a small part of the target virus. Our body launches an immune response to the carrier virus, but also to the target virus.

Over the past few years, this approach has been used to develop a vaccine (called rVSV-ZEBOV) against the Ebola virus. It consists of a vesicular stomatitis animal virus (which causes flu-like symptoms in humans), engineered to have an outer protein of the Zaire strain of Ebola.

Vaccines go through a huge amount of testing to check that they are safe and effective, whether there are any side effects, and what dosage levels are suitable. It usually takes years before a vaccine is commercially available.

Sometimes this is too long, and the new Ebola vaccine is being administered under ‘compassionate use’ terms: it has yet to complete all its formal testing and paperwork, but has been shown to be safe and effective. Something similar may be possible if one of the many groups around the world working on a vaccine for the new strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is successful.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Kat-headshot_Web

Katherine Arden

Social networks

 

Science writer and virologist at the University of Queensland, Australia

Tags

You may like

Is it true you can only catch chicken pox once? © iStock
The Human Body

Is it true you can only catch chicken pox once?

Can people have two colds at the same time? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can people have two colds at the same time?

Are there any viruses which are beneficial? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are there any viruses that are beneficial to the human race?

How long can a virus live outside a body? © Getty Images
The Human Body

How long can a virus live outside a body?

Who discovered HIV? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Who really discovered HIV?

Is there a pill that treats HIV? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Is there a pill that treats HIV?

Are viruses alive? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are viruses alive?

Will we ever find a cure for the flu? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Will we ever find a cure for the flu?