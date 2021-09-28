Artificial intelligence could help to predict the next virus to jump from animals to humans

Like COVID-19, many of the new infectious viruses that emerge in humans originate from other animal species. However, as only a tiny proportion of the estimated 1.7 million viruses carried by animals are capable of infecting humans, pinning down the ones that pose the greatest threat is a gargantuan task.

Now, researchers at the University of Glasgow have figured out a method of using machine learning – a type of artificial intelligence – to comb through the viruses’ genomes and predict their likelihood of infecting humans.

The method may help scientists to develop vaccines to protect against the most likely candidates before they make the jump from animals to humans.

“These findings add a crucial piece to the already surprising amount of information that we can extract from the genetic sequence of viruses using AI techniques,” said study author Dr Simon Babayan, a lecturer at the Institute of Biodiversity Animal Health & Comparative Medicine, University of Glasgow.

“A genomic sequence is typically the first, and often only, information we have on newly-discovered viruses, and the more information we can extract from it, the sooner we might identify the virus’s origins and the zoonotic risk it may pose.

“As more viruses are characterised, the more effective our machine learning models will become at identifying the rare viruses that ought to be closely monitored and prioritised for pre-emptive vaccine development.”

The team trained machine learning models to scour through the genomes of 861 animal viruses and assign probabilities to them based on their similarity to the genomes of viruses known to infect humans. They then used their best performing model to analyse the patterns in the genomes of additional viruses sampled from a range of different animal species.

They found that some virus genomes may have identifiable genetic features that enable them to jump from animals to humans.

The viruses identified by the models will now require further lab testing to confirm they are able to infect humans, but even so further study will be required to investigate their ability to pass between humans and the environmental conditions in which they are able to survive, the researchers say.