Botox injections could be an unlikely ally in the fight against depression

Botox, a medication derived from a bacterial toxin that is commonly injected to reduce the appearance wrinkles, may help to reduce the symptoms of depression, researchers at Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences at University of California San Diego have found.

Advertisement

The team mined the Adverse Effect Reporting System database, run by the US Food and Drug Administration, for side effects of Botox treatments. Out of more than 13 million voluntary reports, there were 40,000 from people receiving Botox treatment for a range of conditions ranging from cosmetic treatments to migraines, muscle spasms, and incontinence.

They discovered that people who received Botox injections reported depression significantly less often than patients undergoing different treatments for the same conditions.

Read more about mental health:

The team focused on reports covering Botox treatments in sites including forehead, neck, limbs and bladder, and applied a mathematical algorithm to look for statistically significant differences between Botox users and patients who received different treatments for the same conditions.

They found that depression was reported between 40 to 80 per cent less often by the Botox-treated patients.

“For years, clinicians have observed that Botox injected for cosmetic reasons seems to ease depression for their patients,” said Prof Ruben Abagyan.

“It’s been thought that easing severe frown lines in forehead region disrupts a feedback loop that reinforces negative emotions. But we’ve found here that the mechanism may be more complex, because it doesn’t really matter where the Botox is injected.”

Read more about treatments for depression:

Further research is now needed to determine the mechanism by which Botox acts as an antidepressant, though they suspect that it could be transported to the regions of the central nervous systems involved in mood and emotions after injection.

Alternatively, the Botox could relieve an underlying problem which contributes to the patient’s depression. The toxin is commonly used as a treatment for a variety of chronic conditions.

Advertisement

Current treatments for depression include psychotherapy and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, however, these are ineffective for nearly one-third of patients. So, it’s vital that other options, such as Botox injections, are investigated, the team says.