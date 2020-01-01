Accessibility Links

  3. Meditation leaves me feeling more stressed. What am I doing wrong?
Meditation leaves me feeling more stressed. What am I doing wrong? © Getty Images

Meditation leaves me feeling more stressed. What am I doing wrong?

Ommm…Arrrgh. Not everyone has positive experiences practicing meditation.

While there’s plenty of evidence for the positive effects of meditation, it’s not completely risk-free. Its contemplation and focused awareness can bring uncomfortable thoughts and feelings to the surface.

A 2017 survey by psychologists in Spain and Brazil found that around 25 per cent of regular meditators have ‘unwanted experiences’, including panic attacks, emotional feelings and derealisation (losing contact with reality). So you might not be doing anything ‘wrong’. In fact, in many meditative traditions, confronting the challenges – and learning how to accept and work with them – is seen as an important part of the exercise.

However, some people are more vulnerable than others. For example, people with pre-existing severe anxiety can experience ‘relaxation-induced anxiety’ when they meditate. This might be because they fear a shift back to their baseline anxiety level after being in a more relaxed state. If you’re struggling with this or any other mental health issue, you should seek professional support before experimenting with meditation any further.

Christian Jarrett

Christian Jarrett

