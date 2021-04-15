Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Chimeras: Scientists have created human-monkey embryonic cells
Crab eating macaque

Chimeras: Scientists have created human-monkey embryonic cells

It's a controversial field but one that could lead to game-changing medical discoveries.

Published:

Creating an organism that contains human cells and those of another species is deeply complex, with the ethical considerations as mind-boggling as the biology. A team of scientists has, however, made a major breakthrough in the field, with potentially huge ramifications for the study of human evolution, disease, drug-testing and ageing.

Advertisement

Researchers at the Salk Institute in San Diego injected human stem cells into non-human primate embryos, which then survived in the laboratory for up to 20 days.  Not only did they survive for longer than previous experiments, but researchers identified ‘communication pathways’ that may hold clues about how human cells integrate with non-human cells in chimera organisms.

“As we are unable to conduct certain types of experiments in humans, it is essential that we have better models to more accurately study and understand human biology and disease,” said senior author Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte, a professor in the Gene Expression Laboratory at the Salk Institute. “An important goal of experimental biology is the development of model systems that allow for the study of human diseases under in vivo conditions.”

Interspecies chimeras have been created in laboratories since the 1970s but those involving human cells have never come this far. As well as providing a tool for studying diseases and evaluating new drugs for treating them, these chimeric models could also potentially be used to grow tissue for organ transplants.

Read more about experimental biology:

The team at Salk created crab-eating macaque embryos outside of an animal’s body, building on work by collaborators in China. After six days, they injected 25 human stem cells into each of them. The embryos slowly died off but scientists were amazed that the percentage of human cells in the embryos remained high as they grew.

“Historically, the generation of human-animal chimeras has suffered from low efficiency and integration of human cells into the host species,” Izpisua Belmonte said. “Generation of a chimera between human and non-human primate, a species more closely related to humans along the evolutionary timeline than all previously used species, will allow us to gain better insight into whether there are evolutionarily imposed barriers to chimera generation and if there are any means by which we can overcome them.”

Advertisement

The breakthrough is sure to reignite debate around the ethics of creating human/non-human chimeras, a point that Izpisua Belmonte himself addressed. “It is our responsibility as scientists to conduct our research thoughtfully, following all the ethical, legal, and social guidelines in place,” he said, adding that before beginning this work, “ethical consultations and reviews were performed both at the institutional level and via outreach to non-affiliated bioethicists.”

Authors

IanTaylor_FUJI0623

Ian Taylor

 

A former deputy editor at Science Focus, Ian once undertook a scientific ranking of the UK's best rollercoasters on behalf of the magazine. He is now a freelance writer, which is frankly a lot less fun.

Tags

Spring21_NL_940x530_ScienceFocus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 6 for £9.99*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Gold ‘tattoos’ revolutionise medical diagnostics
Science news

Colour-changing tattoos could tell you when you get ill

Skulls of Neanderthals and homo sapiens line The Smithsonian Museum of Natural History’s Hall of Human Origins, Washington, DC © Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Human Body

Human diseases from Africa could have wiped out Neanderthals

Rabbits that do handstands reveal why some animals can hop © Carneiro M et al., 2021, PLOS Genetics
Science news

Rabbits that do handstands reveal why some animals can hop

Mosquitos infected with bacteria could help battle spread of dengue fever © Getty Images
Science news

Mosquitoes infected with bacteria could help battle spread of dengue fever

Lab-grown ‘organoids’ reveal why humans have such big brains © Getty Images
Science news

Lab-grown ‘organoids’ reveal why humans have such big brains

Podcast: The bizarre biology of the mantis shrimp © Getty Images
Nature

Podcast: The bizarre biology of the mantis shrimp

Real-life very hungry caterpillars will turn incredibly violent © Getty Images
Science news

Real-life very hungry caterpillars aren’t adorable but incredibly violent

How can I see the Draconid meteor shower tonight?
Science news

How can I see the Draconid meteor shower tonight?