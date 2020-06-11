Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Coronavirus entered the UK ‘at least 1,356 times’
Coronavirus entered the UK 'at least 1,356 times' © Getty Images

Coronavirus entered the UK ‘at least 1,356 times’

Nearly a third of imported cases are estimated to have come from Spain, the COVID-19 Genomics UK consortium study said.

Scientists believe coronavirus may have entered the country on 1,356 separate occasions at the beginning of the UK epidemic, which peaked in mid-March.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 Genomics UK (Cog-UK) consortium studied the genetic code of the virus and analysed data on inbound travel and the number of infections worldwide to determine how COVID-19 was introduced in the UK.

Its preliminary analysis shows there was “a very large number of importations due to inbound international travel”, with around a third of cases estimated to have come from Spain.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, states the coronavirus outbreak did not begin from one source – more commonly known as “patient zero” – but that there were at least 1,356 separate points of origin, which scientists warned is likely to be an underestimate.

Read the latest coronavirus news:

The report states that until the beginning of March, the UK received around 1.75 million inbound travellers per week, which was 10 per cent higher at the end of February due to the half-term school holidays.

It estimates that 80 per cent of the earliest cases of COVID-19 that arrived in the UK happened between 28 February and 29 March.

The government advised against all non-essential overseas travel on 17 March and advised British travellers overseas to return to the UK on 23 March.

From Monday this week, travellers arriving in the country are required to self-isolate for 14 days or face a fine of up to £1,000 in England.

Aggressive Wuhan lockdown 'prevented second coronavirus outbreak' © Getty Images
The study estimates that as little as 0.08 per cent of cases came from China © Getty Images

The study states: “The rate peaked in mid-March and most introductions occurred during March 2020.”

It continued: “There was a period in mid-March when inbound travel to the UK was still substantial and coincided with high numbers of active cases elsewhere.”

The UK was placed in lockdown on 23 March, which Neil Ferguson, professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London, believes could have been implemented earlier to save thousands of lives.

The greatest number of inbound travellers arrived from Spain and France, which could account for 34 per cent and 29 per cent of imported cases respectively, the study said.

There were also high numbers estimated to be coming from Italy (14 per cent), Belgium (6 per cent) and the Netherlands (5 per cent), it added.

As 20,000 people were flying in from Spain per day in mid-March, the study suggested that events such as football matches were likely to have made little contribution to bringing the virus into the country.

It stated that initial cases of the virus coming into the UK from China, where the first case of coronavirus was reported, constituted “a tiny fraction” of all cases, estimated to be around 0.08 per cent.

Advertisement

The study found that the number of imported cases quickly declined to a low level in April.

What is the R number, and why is it relevant to coronavirus?

The reproduction number – often called the R value or R number – is a measure of a disease’s ability to spread. It tells us how many people a single infected person will pass on the disease to.

The R number for COVID-19 that’s being quoted in the media and government briefings is what’s known as the ‘effective’ reproduction number. This value can go up and down.

We can reduce R by making it harder for the disease to spread, by implementing measures such as social distancing, closing restaurants and non-essential shops, and encouraging people to stay at home.

Every disease also has what’s called a ‘basic’ reproduction number, R0, which is the fixed value of R if no measures are put in place. For example, measles is highly contagious, with a R0 as high as 18, while COVID-19 has a R0 of around three.

So if COVID-19 was allowed to spread through the population, an infected person would, on average, give the disease to three other people.

But if all these people are practising physical distancing, then the virus can’t spread so easily and the effective R value goes down.

The crucial thing is to keep R below 1. If we can do this, then the number of new cases dwindles and the outbreak will eventually come to a halt.

Conversely, if R rises above 1, then we run the risk of rapidly escalating case numbers that would require stronger measures to keep the virus under control.

Because of this, R is used by governments to assess how we are doing in our efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, and to adjust our actions, if needed.

Read more:

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Post-lockdown walking or cycling to work could reduce risk of early death © Getty Images
The Human Body

Post-lockdown walking or cycling commute could reduce risk of early death

Coronavirus: high blood pressure could double risk of death © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus: high blood pressure could double risk of death

COVID-19 vaccine could be given to UK volunteers 'within the next week or so' © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19 vaccine could be given to UK volunteers ‘within the next week or so’

Coronavirus: reducing distance to one metre increases transmission risk © Andrew Matthews/PA
Science news

Coronavirus Reducing distance to one metre increases transmission risk

Pills © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus Ibuprofen trial for hospitalised patients begins

A colorized scanning electron micrograph of the SARS-CoV-2 virus © NIAID
Science news

Coronavirus 'No evidence' of virus mutating into more dangerous strains

BAME children 'more at risk' of rare COVID-19-related syndrome © Peter Byrne/PA
Science news

BAME children ‘more at risk’ of rare COVID-19-related syndrome

Expectant mother Jamie Chui, 33, takes a walk near where she lives in Hong Kong © Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images
Science news

Pregnant women ‘not at a higher risk’ of severe coronavirus