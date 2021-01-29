Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. COVID-19: Everything you need to know about the Janssen coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine © Getty

COVID-19: Everything you need to know about the Janssen coronavirus vaccine

Unlike other coronavirus vaccines, the Janssen jab only requires one dose.

Published:

While most coronavirus vaccines require several injections, a new jab – known as the Janssen vaccine – only requires one shot.

Advertisement

However, new trial data has revealed that the vaccine, developed by American manufacture Johnson & Johnson, is not as effective as many two-shot jabs.

Here’s everything you need to know.

How effective is the Janssen coronavirus vaccine?

The jab was found to be 66 per cent effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, but offers high protection against people requiring hospital treatment, trial results have shown.

The firm said the jab was 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease “and demonstrated complete protection against COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death as of day 28”.

The vaccine worked across multiple coronavirus variants. This including the South African strain which has been worrying scientists, the firm said.

How does the Janssen vaccine work?

Similar to the Oxford vaccine, the Janssen vaccine is an adenoviral vaccine that works by injecting a genetically-modified cold virus into your body.

Although this virus can’t do serious harm, it transports genetic instructions used to create the protein spikes that are found on SARS-CoV-2. Healthy cells can then use these instructions to make their own spikes, which are not harmful by themselves.

The body’s white blood cells will then attack these spikes and develop a ‘memory’ of them. This means the immune system will have a proven battle plan if confronted by the real coronavirus.

The Janssen vaccine is estimated to remain stable for two years at -20°C and at least three months at 2-8°C, which will make the logistics of rolling the jab out easier as it can be stored in a standard fridge. It could be available at designated vaccination sites across the UK, alongside existing vaccines.

How many doses of the Janssen vaccine have been secured?

The UK has ordered access to 30 million doses of the Janssen vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

When will the Janssen vaccine be rolled out?

To be administered across the UK, Janssen must apply to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Without approval, it is too soon to estimate when the jab could be used.

Advertisement

What to read more about coronavirus vaccines? Read our full guides to the Valneva, Moderna and Pfizer jabs.

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Social networks

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

BBC ScienceFocus359-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

COVID-19: Everything you need to know about the Novavax coronavirus vaccine © John Cairns/University of Oxford
Science news

COVID-19: Everything you need to know about the Novavax coronavirus vaccine

COVID vaccine UK: everything you need to know about the new coronavirus jabs © Getty
Science news

Coronavirus vaccines All you need to know

COVID-19 in 2022: Is there hope for a better tomorrow? © Getty Images
Science news

Will COVID-19 be over by 2022?

COVID-19: Everything you need to know about the Valneva vaccine © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19: Everything you need to know about the Valneva vaccine

The friendship paradox: You'll never be as popular on social media as your friends © Getty Images
Everyday science

The friendship paradox: You’ll never be as popular on social media as your friends

COVID-19: Moderna vaccine 'effective against new variants' © Getty Images
Science news

COVID-19: Moderna vaccine ‘effective against new variants’

You may need to vaccinate your pets against COVID-19, scientists warn © Getty Images
Science news

You may need to vaccinate your pets against COVID-19, scientists warn

Coronavirus transmitted two to three days before symptoms show © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus transmitted two to three days before symptoms show