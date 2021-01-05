COVID-19: South African variant ‘unlikely to bypass the protection provided by vaccines’

The new South African coronavirus variant is not anticipated to bypass the protection of current vaccines, an expert has said, but it could if it continues to mutate.

Scientists say not enough is known about the mutation to make assumptions, and the changes to the virus are consistent with it being more transmissible. However, it is not known whether they will affect disease severity.

Scientists at Porton Down are researching whether coronavirus vaccines will be effective against the variant from South Africa, and the new variant spreading across the UK.

On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he was “incredibly worried” about the South African variant, describing it as a “very, very significant problem”. On 23 December, he said two cases of the strain had been identified in the UK.

“The ‘South African variant’ carries a mutation in the spike protein called E484K, which is not present in the ‘UK strain’,” said Francois Balloux, professor of computational systems biology and director, UCL Genetics Institute, University College London.

“The E484K mutation has been shown to reduce antibody recognition. As such, it helps the virus SARS-CoV-2 to bypass immune protection provided by prior infection or vaccination.

“It is not anticipated that this mutation is sufficient for the ‘South African’ variant to bypass the protection provided by current vaccines. It’s possible that new variants will affect the efficacy of the COVID vaccines, but we shouldn’t make that assumption yet about the South African one.”

Lawrence S Young, virologist and professor of molecular oncology, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, believes that further mutations of the South African variant could cause problems.

“While changes in the UK variant are unlikely to impact the effectiveness of current vaccines, the accumulation of more spike mutations in the South African variant are more of a concern and could lead to some escape from immune protection,” he said.

