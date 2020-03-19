Don’t over-indulge your dogs while you self-isolate, scientists warn

Take care not to over-indulge your pets during self-isolation, a behavioural scientist has warned.

However, a study has claimed that separation anxiety in dogs should be seen as a ‘symptom of underlying frustrations rather than a diagnosis’.

Professor Daniel Mills, from the University of Lincoln, says people should focus on spending quality time with pets instead.

“There is certainly some data and anecdote from clinicians that if people are off work for a prolonged period, for example if they break their leg and have to stay at home, then when they return to work, actually dogs may be at greater risk,” he told the PA news agency.

“Perhaps given that a lot of us are going to be shut up at home with our dogs, here is a great opportunity actually for you to spend more quality time with your dog, but not to overly indulge your dog. Instead of watching Facebook and the news and getting thoroughly depressed, use the time to improve your dog’s confidence.”

A new study into separation anxiety among dogs suggests the condition should be seen as a symptom of underlying frustrations rather than a diagnosis.

The research identifies four key forms of distress that can lead to separation anxiety in canines. These include a focus on getting away from something in the house, wanting to get to something outside, reacting to external noises or events, and a form of boredom.

More than 2,700 dogs representing over 100 breeds were used in the study.

“Labelling the problem of the dog who is being destructive, urinating or defecating indoors or vocalising when left alone as separation anxiety is not very helpful,” Prof Mills added.

“It is the start of the diagnostic process, not the end. Our new research suggests that frustration in its various forms is very much at the heart of the problem and we need to understand this variety if we hope to offer better treatments for dogs.”

Researchers, who published the study in the academic journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science, hope to investigate in more detail the influence the dog-owner relationship has on problem behaviours triggered by separation.