Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Echolocation: People trained to hear like bats in a study that could help those with vision loss
Echolocation: People trained to perceive the world like bats in pioneering study that could help those with vision loss © Getty Images

Echolocation: People trained to hear like bats in a study that could help those with vision loss

It might be more commonly associated with dolphins and bats, but nature's own sonar system could be harnessed by blind people too.

Published:

Echolocation, where an animal bounces sounds off objects in their surroundings in order to navigate, may offer an alternative way for blind people to get around.

Advertisement

Bats, whales and dolphins are well known for their echolocation skills, and previous research has suggested some blind people can navigate in this way too, by making clicking noises with their mouths. Researchers from Durham University therefore wanted to find out how easily the visually impaired could learn this skill, and if age would have an effect.

Read more about echolocation: 

In a 10-week training programme, 12 blind and 14 sighted volunteers aged between 21 and 79 were taught click-based echolocation, where they were trained in discriminating the size of objects, orientation perception and virtual navigation.

By the end of the training, the volunteers had improved their ability to navigate using mouth clicks, and some individuals even performed comparably to expert echolocators who had been using mouth clicks on a daily basis for 10 years.

Encouragingly, neither age nor blindness were limiting factors in how well the participants could learn to echolocate, suggesting that the training could be used to help rehabilitate people in the early stages of vision loss.

“People who took part in our study reported that the training in click-based echolocation had a positive effect on their mobility, independence and wellbeing, attesting that the improvements we observed in the lab transcended into positive life benefits outside the lab,” said Dr Lore Thaler, who led the research.

“We are very excited about this and feel that it would make sense to provide information and training in click-based echolocation to people who may still have good functional vision, but who are expected to lose vision later in life because of progressive degenerative eye conditions.”

Prior to the study, the blind participants were all proficient at using a guide dog and/or a cane to get around
Prior to the study, the blind participants were all proficient at using a guide dog and/or a cane to get around © Getty Images

While click-based echolocation is not currently taught to blind or partially sighted people as part of their rehabilitation, possibly due to perceived concerns of social stigma around making the required clicks, the results of this study indicate that people were confident making the noises in social situations. In fact, in a follow-up survey, all blind participants reported improved mobility after carrying out the training, and 83 per cent said they had better independence and wellbeing.

Advertisement

“I cannot think of any other work with blind participants that has had such enthusiastic feedback,” Thaler said.

Authors

uE3XhUGP_400x400

Alice Lipscombe-Southwell

Managing editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Scientists observe new memories forming inside the brain
The Human Body

Scientists observe new memories forming inside the brain

Brain development in living animal captured in real time © Getty Images
Science news

Brain development in living animal captured in real time

Struggling with maths? You’re not alone... © iStock
The Human Body

Struggling with maths? You’re not alone…

A young woman and her dog napping on a couch © Getty Images
The Human Body

Regular afternoon naps linked to improved cognitive function

Girl eating an ice lolly
Science news

Sensitive teeth? Scientists discover why cold drinks and ice cream can be so painful

Scientists identify gut bacteria linked to neurodegenerative conditions © University of Florida
Science news

Scientists identify gut bacteria linked to neurodegenerative conditions

A cup of espresso
Science news

A strong coffee could help you lose fat

Electrical brain stimulation may help dyslexic people to read © Getty Images
The Human Body

Electrical brain stimulation may help dyslexic people to read