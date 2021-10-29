Got my eye on you: 20 images from the Capturing Ecology photo awards

A close up of a Kumlien’s Gull’s eye, with speckled markings that aren’t quite what they appear, has been awarded Overall Winner in the British Ecological Society’s annual photography competition.

The winning images celebrate the diversity of ecology, capturing flora and fauna from across the planet.

Subjects range from a blood red snail feeding on dead man’s fingers (a fungus found in the rainforests of India) to a rare sighting of the ‘fairy of the Valencian forests’, a recently discovered cave-dwelling bug in Spain.

Professor Jane Memmott, President of the British Ecological Society, said: “This year’s photos are of a very high standard and are a pleasure to look through. Overall, the photographs capture a broad swath of biodiversity, from tiny mosses to giant bears”.

The British Ecological Society (BES) is the oldest ecological society in the world. The BES promotes the study of ecology through its six academic journals, events, grants, education initiatives and policy work.

Overall winner – Kumlien’s Gull and Friends

Up close & personal student winner – Beauty in the (mini)beast

Overall student winner – Hidden Lynx

Dynamic ecosystems winner – Finger-lickin’ good

Art of ecology winner – Amazonian mosaic

Dynamic ecosystems student winner – Quick catch

Individuals & Populations student winner – Poisonous sentinel

Ecology in action winner – Bat one health

Up close & personal winner – Beautiful bryophyte

The art of ecology student winner – Spotlight

Individuals & Populations winner – Fleeting race

People and nature student winner – Nature’s landmine

Overall runner up – The fairy of the forests

Ecology in action student winner – Reintroduction in action

People & nature winner – Tsunami

Highly commended – Black over white

Highly commended – Why the long face?

Highly commended – Master of the reeds

Highly commended – Dinner

Highly commended – Reflections