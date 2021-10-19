Sunlight streaming through fog wins Weather Photographer competition

The Royal Meteorological Society has announced the 2021 winners of its popular annual Weather Photographer of the Year competition.

Giulio Montini’s spectacular photo Morning Fog, taken on an opaque autumn day from a small church on a hilltop in the town of Airuno, Italy, took top prize. The photograph was one of many entries that celebrated the beauty of weather.

Of a shortlist of 21 images chosen from over 8,900 photos taken by more than 3,300 photographers from 114 countries, Morning Fog was chosen as the overall winner by an esteemed international panel of judges.

The Royal Meteorological Society is the UK’s Professional and Learned Society for weather and climate. Working to strengthen the science and raise awareness of the importance of weather and climate, support meteorological professionals and inspire enthusiasts.

Overall Winner – Morning Fog

Winner mobile phone category – Foggy morning

Overall young winner – Kansas storm

1st Runner Up – Self portrait in a boat

2nd Runner up – Lightning from an Isolated Storm over Cannes Bay

Runner up mobile phone category – Between showers

Finalist – York flooding

Finalist – Beautiful Mammatus Clouds above Pag Town

Finalist – Fogbow

Finalist – Mountain skyscape

Finalist – Floating Red

Finalist – Joy of childhood

Finalist – Rainbow clouds in Tibet

Finalist – Ring of fire