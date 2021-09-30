Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Big John the dinosaur and a happy Neanderthal: The best images in science this month
LA PALMA, SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Views of the Cumbre Vieja volcano expelling lava and pyroclast, taken from La Lagunas mountain, on September 28th in Las Manchas, La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. After several hours of inactivity, the volcano reactivated yesterday and entered an 'effusive' phase in which it is once again generating strong Strombolian-type explosions and more fluid lava with a greater capacity to move. These large lava flows are located 1 kilometer from the Atlantic Ocean and their arrival to the sea could cause adverse chemical reactions. Since its eruption last Sunday, September 19, the La Palma volcano has left at least 6,000 people evacuated and some 400 buildings damaged. (Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Big John the dinosaur and a happy Neanderthal: The best images in science this month

From a dinosaur jigsaw to a very happy Neanderthal and everything in between. Take a look at the best photos in science this month.

Published:

Autumn is on its way, and without wishing to sound too melodramatic, the end of the year is already in sight.

Advertisement

As many parts of the world start to open up and return to some kind of post-COVID normality, more and more events have started to take place, with lots of old and new discoveries on display.

Mother Nature has also been busy, with the Cumbre Vieja volcano devastating parts of the island of La Palma, and forcing thousands from their homes.

We now take you on a tour of our favourite images in science this last month.

Big Bad John

A worker sorts the ribs of a triceratops ahead of its assembling in a gallery where it is scheduled to be exposed ahead of its auction sale at Drouot auction house in October. -
A worker sorts the ribs of a triceratops ahead of its assembling in a gallery where it is scheduled to be exposed ahead of its auction sale at Drouot auction house in October. “Big John”, the largest known triceratops, over 66 million years old and with an 8-metre long skeleton, is on display in Paris, France until 20 October 2021. Photo by Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images

Stereo-scopic

BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 01: A visitor experiences 5G stereo photography during 2021 World 5G Convention at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on September 1, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Yi Haifei/China News Service via Getty Images)
A visitor experiences 5G stereo photography during 2021 World 5G Convention on 1 September 2021 in Beijing, China. Photo by Yi Haifei/China News Service/Getty Images

Tyre graveyard

This picture shows used tyres that were transported from a landfil in the north of Kuwait, to Al-Salmi border region near the country's industrial area, where they will be cut or repurposed for local use or for export, on September 1, 2021. - Seventeen years of tyre dumping and three massive fires between 2012 and 2020 sparked environmental concerns, prompting the authorities to shut down the landfil for good and to transform what was once a mammoth
This picture shows used tyres that were transported from a landfill in the north of Kuwait, to Al-Salmi border region near the country’s industrial area, where they will be cut or repurposed for local use or for export, on 1 September 2021. Seventeen years of tyre dumping and three massive fires between 2012 and 2020 sparked environmental concerns, prompting the authorities to shut down the landfill for good and to transform what was once a mammoth “tyre graveyard” to a new residential city. Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images

Tunnel vision

Dario Costa of Italy flying through dual Catalca Tunnels in Istanbul, Turkey on September 4, 2021 // SI202109040293 // Usage for editorial use only //
Dario Costa of Italy flying through dual Catalca Tunnels in Istanbul, Turkey on 4 September 2021. Photo by Red Bull

Narrow boats

Houseboats sit in a narrow section of water in a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on September 5, 2021. - Lake Oroville is currently at 23% of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Much of California in the western US is currently gripped by excessive heat, severe drought and a series of massive wildfires. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
Houseboats sit in a narrow section of water in a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on 5 September 2021. Lake Oroville is currently at 23 per cent of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Much of California in the western US is currently gripped by excessive heat, severe drought and a series of massive wildfires. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

See more images of the drought in California here:

Happy chappy

A picture taken on September 6, 2021 shows the reconstruction of the face of the oldest Neanderthal found in the Netherlands, nicknamed Krijn, on display at the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden. - - Netherlands OUT (Photo by Bart Maat / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by BART MAAT/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)
A picture taken on 6 September 2021 shows the reconstruction of the face of the oldest Neanderthal found in the Netherlands, nicknamed Krijn, on display at the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden. Photo by Bart Maat/ANP/AFP/Getty Images

Driving the future

A Mercedes-Benz Vision Avtr concept car is presented at the Mercedes-Benz stand during the 2021 Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility on September 06, 2021 in Munich, Germany. The IAA is taking place for the first time in Munich after traditionally being held in the past every two years in Frankfurt. Due to the ongoing effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic the IAA is taking place in a reduced form, with fewer exhibitors and participants. (Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images)
A Mercedes-Benz Vision Avtr concept car is presented at the Mercedes-Benz stand during the 2021 Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility on 6 September 2021 in Munich, Germany. The IAA is taking place for the first time in Munich after traditionally being held in the past every two years in Frankfurt. Due to the ongoing effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic the IAA is taking place in a reduced form, with fewer exhibitors and participants. Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images

Real creepy

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A MEDICFX simulation silicone newborn birthing baby, used to add realism in simulation training is displayed during the Emergency Services show at NEC Exhibition Centre on September 08, 2021 in Birmingham, England. The show is UK's largest event featuring companies including leading names in the emergency services industry. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)
A MEDICFX simulation silicone newborn birthing baby, used to add realism in simulation training is displayed during the Emergency Services show at NEC Exhibition Centre on 8 September 2021 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images

We are all so pleased to meet you

BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 10: Padbot service robots are on display during 2021 World Robot Conference (WRC) at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Center on September 10, 2021 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lu Qijian/VCG via Getty Images)
Padbot service robots are on display during 2021 World Robot Conference (WRC) at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Centre on 10 September 2021 in Beijing, China. Photo by Lu Qijian/VCG/Getty Images

Give us a wave

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet (left) and JAXA astronaut Aki Hoshide (right) performed a spacewalk on Sunday 12 September to prepare another section of the International Space Station for its solar panel upgrade. The new solar arrays, called IROSA or ISS Roll-Out Solar Array, are being gradually installed over the existing arrays to boost the International Space Station’s power system.
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet (left) and JAXA astronaut Aki Hoshide (right) performed a spacewalk on 12 September to prepare the International Space Station for a solar panel upgrade. The new solar arrays, called ISS Roll-Out Solar Array, have been installed to boost the International Space Station’s power system. Photo by ESA

Blast off to better internet

KYZYLORDA REGION, KAZAKHSTAN SEPTEMBER 14, 2021: A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage blasts off the Baikonur Cosmodrome to deliver into orbit 34 spacecraft built at the Florida manufacturing facility of OneWeb Satellites as part of a space communication project designed to provide high speed Internet access all over the planet. Roscosmos Press Office/TASS THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE; NO ADVERTISING (Photo by Roscosmos Press OfficeTASS via Getty Images)
A Soyuz rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 14 September 2021. The mission to deliver 34 spacecraft, built by OneWeb Satellites into orbit, is part of a space communication project designed to provide high-speed internet access all over the planet. Photo by Roscosmos Press Office/TASS/Getty Images

Chips for tea

A wafer with photonic chips for quantum computing is seen at the technology company Q.ant in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on September 14, 2021. - The company works on chips with customized waveguides for optical data processing, that are
A wafer with photonic chips for quantum computing is seen at the technology company Q.ant in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on 14 September 2021. The company works on chips with customised waveguides for optical data processing, that are “considered the central building block for bringing quantum technologies out of the labs and into everyday products”, according to Q.ant. Photo by Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images

Check out more of our great images:

Earthrise

ASHLEY HEATH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Luke Jerram's installation 'Gaia' is displayed at Moors Valley Country Park and Forest, on September 17, 2021 in Ashley Heath, England. British artist Luke Jerram's installation 'Gaia', a 7 meter replica of planet Earth, is suspended in the park as part of Inside Out Dorset's international arts festival. Running from 17-26 September 2021, Activate’s Inside Out Dorset is an international outdoor arts festival commissioning and presenting a range of UK and European artists. (Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)
Luke Jerram’s installation ‘Gaia’ is displayed at Moors Valley Country Park and Forest, on 17 September 2021 in Ashley Heath, United Kingdom. Gaia is a 7-metre replica of planet Earth, and has been exhibited as part of Inside Out Dorset’s international arts festival, an international outdoor arts festival commissioning and presenting a range of UK and European artists. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

Harvest time

A plane is seen past the moon on mid-autumn festival in Beijing on September 21, 2021. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP) (Photo by WANG ZHAO/AFP via Getty Images)
A plane is seen flying in front of a full Harvest Moon during the mid-autumn festival in Beijing on 21 September 2021. Photo by Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images

See more images of the full Harvest Moon here:

Stranded

TOPSHOT - Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, on September 23, 2021. - A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted forcing the evacuation of thousands of people. (Photo by EMILIO MORENATTI / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EMILIO MORENATTI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, on 23 September 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people, and damaging many homes on the island. Photo by Emilio Morenatti/AFP/Getty Images

That Friday feeling

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators taking part in a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin on September 24, 2021, two days ahead of the German federal election. - Activists of the movement demonstrate worldwide and in over 350 German cities to call for structural changes through socially just and consistent measures to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Over 1160 campaigns were planned on all continents, the movement announced. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo by TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators taking part in a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin, Germany on 24 September 2021, two days ahead of the German federal election. Activists of the movement demonstrated worldwide and in over 350 German cities, calling for consistent measures to limit global warming. Over 1,160 campaigns have been planned on all continents around the world. Photo by Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images

Love at first sight

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jun Matsuda kisses his newly purchased iPhone Pro inside the Apple Store on George Street on September 24, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. The new Apple iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro went on sale at Apple Sydney in Australia today. iPhone 13 Pro offers customers the most advanced camera system ever on iPhone, a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and is powered by A15 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Additionally the iPad mini and a new iPad also went on sale today. Due to current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Sydney, customers are able to pick up their pre-ordered products with click and collect, but are not able to shop in-store. (Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images)
Jun Matsuda kisses his newly purchased iPhone Pro inside the Apple Store on George Street on 24 September 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Due to current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Sydney, customers are able to pick up their pre-ordered products with click and collect, but are not able to shop in-store. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Hot wheels

An aerial picture taken on September 24, 2021 shows burned vehicles rest at a burned property in Greenville, California. - The Dixie fire has burned almost 1 million acres and remains at 94% containment after burning through 5 counties and more than 1,000 homes. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)
An aerial picture taken on 24 September 2021 shows burned vehicles rest at a burned property in Greenville, California, USA. The Dixie fire has burned almost 1 million acres through five counties and more than 1,000 homes. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images

Like a bull at an expo

JIAXING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 25, 2021 - A visitor interacts with an intelligent robot bull performing at the Light of the Internet expo 2021 in Wuzhen, Jiaxing city, Zhejiang Province, China, Sept. 25, 2021. (Photo credit should read Zhai Huiyong / Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
A young visitor interacts with an intelligent robot bull performing at the Light of the Internet expo 2021 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, 25 September 2021. Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Costfoto/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Waiting for the dust to settle

TOPSHOT - A massive dust storm is seen engulfing the neighbourhood of Nossa Senhora do Carmo at the city of Frutal, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on September 26, 2021. - The dust storm was seen in several cities of the states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, southeast region of Brazil, followed by heavy rains that spread damages in the region. (Photo by Andrey LUZ / AFP) (Photo by ANDREY LUZ/AFP via Getty Images)
A massive dust storm is seen engulfing the neighbourhood of Nossa Senhora do Carmo at the city of Frutal, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on 26 September 2021. The dust storm was seen in several cities of the states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, southeast region of Brazil, followed by heavy rains that spread damages in the region. Photo by Andrey Luz/AFP/Getty Images

Through the grapevine

People pick grapes under voltaic louvers in the vineyards of Nidoleres estate in Tresserre, on September 28, 2021. - Dynamic agrivoltaism is a technology that protects agricultural crops from climatic hazards. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)
People pick grapes under voltaic louvres in the vineyards of Nidoleres estate in Tresserre, France, on 28 September 2021. Dynamic agrivoltaism is a technology that protects agricultural crops from climatic hazards. Photo by Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

Red river

LA PALMA, SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 28: Views of the Cumbre Vieja volcano expelling lava and pyroclast, taken from La Lagunas mountain, on September 28th in Las Manchas, La Palma, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain. After several hours of inactivity, the volcano reactivated yesterday and entered an 'effusive' phase in which it is once again generating strong Strombolian-type explosions and more fluid lava with a greater capacity to move. These large lava flows are located 1 kilometer from the Atlantic Ocean and their arrival to the sea could cause adverse chemical reactions. Since its eruption last Sunday, September 19, the La Palma volcano has left at least 6,000 people evacuated and some 400 buildings damaged. (Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press via Getty Images)
Views of the Cumbre Vieja volcano expelling lava and pyroclast, taken from La Lagunas mountain, on 28 September in Las Manchas, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. After several hours of inactivity, the volcano reactivated and entered an ‘effusive’ phase, generating strong explosions and more fluid lava with a greater capacity to move. These large lava flows are located 1 kilometre from the Atlantic Ocean and their arrival to the sea could cause adverse chemical reactions. Since its eruption on 19 September, the La Palma volcano has left at least 6,000 people evacuated and some 400 buildings damaged. Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press/Getty Images

See more images of the eruption of Cumbre Vieja here:

Advertisement

Authors

B&WconvertedIMG_4139

James Cutmore

Picture Editor

James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs

Tags

SS21_Brandsite_720x480Sidebar_Focus
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW