Big John the dinosaur and a happy Neanderthal: The best images in science this month

Autumn is on its way, and without wishing to sound too melodramatic, the end of the year is already in sight.
As many parts of the world start to open up and return to some kind of post-COVID normality, more and more events have started to take place, with lots of old and new discoveries on display.
Mother Nature has also been busy, with the Cumbre Vieja volcano devastating parts of the island of La Palma, and forcing thousands from their homes.
We now take you on a tour of our favourite images in science this last month.
Big Bad John
A worker sorts the ribs of a triceratops ahead of its assembling in a gallery where it is scheduled to be exposed ahead of its auction sale at Drouot auction house in October. “Big John”, the largest known triceratops, over 66 million years old and with an 8-metre long skeleton, is on display in Paris, France until 20 October 2021. Photo by Christophe Archambault/AFP/Getty Images
Stereo-scopic
A visitor experiences 5G stereo photography during 2021 World 5G Convention on 1 September 2021 in Beijing, China. Photo by Yi Haifei/China News Service/Getty Images
Tyre graveyard
This picture shows used tyres that were transported from a landfill in the north of Kuwait, to Al-Salmi border region near the country’s industrial area, where they will be cut or repurposed for local use or for export, on 1 September 2021. Seventeen years of tyre dumping and three massive fires between 2012 and 2020 sparked environmental concerns, prompting the authorities to shut down the landfill for good and to transform what was once a mammoth “tyre graveyard” to a new residential city. Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images
Tunnel vision
Dario Costa of Italy flying through dual Catalca Tunnels in Istanbul, Turkey on 4 September 2021. Photo by Red Bull
Narrow boats
Houseboats sit in a narrow section of water in a depleted Lake Oroville in Oroville, California on 5 September 2021. Lake Oroville is currently at 23 per cent of its capacity and is suffering from extreme levels of drought. Much of California in the western US is currently gripped by excessive heat, severe drought and a series of massive wildfires. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
See more images of the drought in California here:
Happy chappy
A picture taken on 6 September 2021 shows the reconstruction of the face of the oldest Neanderthal found in the Netherlands, nicknamed Krijn, on display at the National Museum of Antiquities in Leiden. Photo by Bart Maat/ANP/AFP/Getty Images
Driving the future
A Mercedes-Benz Vision Avtr concept car is presented at the Mercedes-Benz stand during the 2021 Munich Motor Show IAA Mobility on 6 September 2021 in Munich, Germany. The IAA is taking place for the first time in Munich after traditionally being held in the past every two years in Frankfurt. Due to the ongoing effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic the IAA is taking place in a reduced form, with fewer exhibitors and participants. Photo by Jan Hetfleisch/Getty Images
Real creepy
A MEDICFX simulation silicone newborn birthing baby, used to add realism in simulation training is displayed during the Emergency Services show at NEC Exhibition Centre on 8 September 2021 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images
We are all so pleased to meet you
Padbot service robots are on display during 2021 World Robot Conference (WRC) at Beijing Etrong International Exhibition & Convention Centre on 10 September 2021 in Beijing, China. Photo by Lu Qijian/VCG/Getty Images
Give us a wave
ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet (left) and JAXA astronaut Aki Hoshide (right) performed a spacewalk on 12 September to prepare the International Space Station for a solar panel upgrade. The new solar arrays, called ISS Roll-Out Solar Array, have been installed to boost the International Space Station’s power system. Photo by ESA
Blast off to better internet
A Soyuz rocket booster with a Fregat upper stage blasts off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on 14 September 2021. The mission to deliver 34 spacecraft, built by OneWeb Satellites into orbit, is part of a space communication project designed to provide high-speed internet access all over the planet. Photo by Roscosmos Press Office/TASS/Getty Images
Chips for tea
A wafer with photonic chips for quantum computing is seen at the technology company Q.ant in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on 14 September 2021. The company works on chips with customised waveguides for optical data processing, that are “considered the central building block for bringing quantum technologies out of the labs and into everyday products”, according to Q.ant. Photo by Thomas Kienzle/AFP/Getty Images
Check out more of our great images:
Earthrise
Luke Jerram’s installation ‘Gaia’ is displayed at Moors Valley Country Park and Forest, on 17 September 2021 in Ashley Heath, United Kingdom. Gaia is a 7-metre replica of planet Earth, and has been exhibited as part of Inside Out Dorset’s international arts festival, an international outdoor arts festival commissioning and presenting a range of UK and European artists. Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images
Harvest time
A plane is seen flying in front of a full Harvest Moon during the mid-autumn festival in Beijing on 21 September 2021. Photo by Wang Zhao/AFP/Getty Images
See more images of the full Harvest Moon here:
Stranded
Lava from a volcano eruption flows on the island of La Palma in the Canaries, on 23 September 2021. A volcano on a small Spanish island in the Atlantic Ocean erupted, forcing the evacuation of thousands of people, and damaging many homes on the island. Photo by Emilio Morenatti/AFP/Getty Images
That Friday feeling
Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks to demonstrators taking part in a Fridays for Future global climate strike in Berlin, Germany on 24 September 2021, two days ahead of the German federal election. Activists of the movement demonstrated worldwide and in over 350 German cities, calling for consistent measures to limit global warming. Over 1,160 campaigns have been planned on all continents around the world. Photo by Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images
Love at first sight
Jun Matsuda kisses his newly purchased iPhone Pro inside the Apple Store on George Street on 24 September 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Due to current COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in Sydney, customers are able to pick up their pre-ordered products with click and collect, but are not able to shop in-store. Photo by James D. Morgan/Getty Images
Hot wheels
An aerial picture taken on 24 September 2021 shows burned vehicles rest at a burned property in Greenville, California, USA. The Dixie fire has burned almost 1 million acres through five counties and more than 1,000 homes. Photo by Josh Edelson/AFP/Getty Images
Like a bull at an expo
A young visitor interacts with an intelligent robot bull performing at the Light of the Internet expo 2021 in Wuzhen, Zhejiang Province, China, 25 September 2021. Photo by Zhai Huiyong/Costfoto/Barcroft Media/Getty Images
Waiting for the dust to settle
A massive dust storm is seen engulfing the neighbourhood of Nossa Senhora do Carmo at the city of Frutal, Minas Gerais state, Brazil, on 26 September 2021. The dust storm was seen in several cities of the states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais, southeast region of Brazil, followed by heavy rains that spread damages in the region. Photo by Andrey Luz/AFP/Getty Images
Through the grapevine
People pick grapes under voltaic louvres in the vineyards of Nidoleres estate in Tresserre, France, on 28 September 2021. Dynamic agrivoltaism is a technology that protects agricultural crops from climatic hazards. Photo by Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
Red river
Views of the Cumbre Vieja volcano expelling lava and pyroclast, taken from La Lagunas mountain, on 28 September in Las Manchas, La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain. After several hours of inactivity, the volcano reactivated and entered an ‘effusive’ phase, generating strong explosions and more fluid lava with a greater capacity to move. These large lava flows are located 1 kilometre from the Atlantic Ocean and their arrival to the sea could cause adverse chemical reactions. Since its eruption on 19 September, the La Palma volcano has left at least 6,000 people evacuated and some 400 buildings damaged. Photo By Kike Rincon/Europa Press/Getty Images
See more images of the eruption of Cumbre Vieja here: