In pictures: Documenting melting Alpine glaciers in the Forni Valley

The mountain ranges of the Lombardy region hold the largest number of glaciers in Italy, many of which are classified as extinct or in danger of extinction.

The Forni valley glacier, in Altal Valtellina, has become of particular interest to tourists and scientists a like. Its size and the beauty of the Forni Valley and the gigantic glacial tongue (a long and narrow sheet of ice) that made it accessible to anyone transformed it into a popular destination for mountaineers and tourists during the early 20th Century.

The unusually high heat of the summer of 2015 radically changed the structure of the glacier. By the end of August 2015 the entire mass had split into three sections. Scientific studies have shown that this rate of change is set to increase over the next two decades.

Photographer Luigi Avantaggiato has been photographing the changing face of one of the world’s most studied glaciers, demonstrating the speed at which climate change is affecting our landscape.

The accumulation area

The structure of a glacier

Debris-covered glacier

Documenting the change

Meltwater stream

Lake grounds

New growth

Stratification

The Forni Valley through time

Frodolfo waterfall

Flowing meltwater

Mountain guide

Crossing the basin

Night view