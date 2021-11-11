Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Nature
  3. New visions: Dinosaur book that seeks to dispel myths about their appearance
Sinosauropteryx reconstruction from the book by Bob Nicholls

New visions: Dinosaur book that seeks to dispel myths about their appearance

Dinosaurs: New Visions of a Lost World is a new book which sets out to correct the misconception that dinosaurs were cumbersome and drab-looking.

Published:

Ask anyone to think of a dinosaur and they will likely imagine a T. rex. It’ll be large, dull-coloured and scaly.

Advertisement

And it’s wrong.

In Dinosaurs: New Visions of a Lost World, expert palaeobiologist Michael J Benton at the University of Bristol and world renowned paleoartist Bob Nicholls will change everything you thought you knew about what dinosaurs looked like and how they lived.

The book brings to life the long-extinct creatures with insight into their behaviour, adaptations and appearance by drawing on the latest science and cutting-edge research.

No longer heavy footed, slow and drab, Dinosaurs will show their true colours at last. The following gallery, featuring images from the book, show the increasingly sophisticated ways dinosaurs have been represented over time.

Richard Owen’s early dinosaur drawings

Crystal Palace exhibition Richard Owen dinosaur reconstructions in the foreground, by the London printer George Baxter.
View of the relocated Crystal Palace exhibition with Victorian palaeontologist Richard Owen’s fantastical dinosaur reconstructions in the foreground, by the London printer George Baxter. Photo by Wellcome Collection

An early pterosaurs drawing

pterosaurs early drawing
The first attempt to understand what Pterosaurs might have looked like is demonstrated in a lively drawing by Edward Newman published in 1843. At the time, Newman thought they were some kind of flying marsupial, but at least the idea that they were covered with insulating fur had already been established. Photo by Natural History Museum

Dryptosaurus

Dryptosaurus fighting by Charles Knight extinct species.
Charles Knight painted this dynamic scene called Leaping Laelaps in 1897. It depicts two fighting Dryptosaurus dinosaurs, one of the earliest theropod species known to science. Knight’s careful study of the anatomy and behaviour of living animals enlivened his sketches of extinct species. Photo by American Museum of Natural History

Psittacosaurus

Psittacosaurus reconstruction
Psittacosaurus was a herbivore dinosaur from the Ceratopsia group, with a strong hard beak that lived between 126 and 101 million years ago. It is one of the most well-known species of dinosaurs, due to many complete skeletons and fossils being discovered. Painting by Bob Nicholls

Edmontosaurus

Edmontosaurus reconstruction
A reconstruction of an Edmontosaurus, a duck-billed hadrosaurid that lived over 66 million years ago, alongside Triceratops and Tyrannosaurus rex. It is named after Edmonton in Canada, where the first fossils of this species were discovered. Painting by Bob Nicholls

Sinosauropteryx

Sinosauropteryx snatches lizard Dalinghosaurus from a small pool and shakes it. Dinosaurs did not chew their food, so he grabs the prey animal, twists it round so it faces head-first and gulps it down. This is why there is a whole lizard skeleton inside the guts of one of the museum specimens of Sinosauropteryx (see page 33). This image shows the ginger-and-white striped tail, the countershading along the side, and the bandit mask. Painting by Bob Nicholls.
Sinosauropteryx snatches lizard Dalinghosaurus from a small pool and shakes it. Dinosaurs did not chew their food, so he grabs the prey animal, twists it round so it faces head-first and gulps it down. This image shows the ginger-and-white striped tail, the countershading along the side, and the bandit mask. Painting by Bob Nicholls

Dinosaurs, now in colour:

Archaeopteryx

Archaeopteryx reconstruction.
Archaeopteryx, a species of bird-like dinosaur, lived in the the late Jurassic period around 150 million years ago. Painting by Bob Nicholls

More images from Science Focus Magazine:

Advertisement

Anurognathid

Anurognathid reconstruction
Anurognathid was a small, short-tailed member of the pterosaurs group, and lived in the Jurassic and Cretaceous periods between 201 and 66 million years ago. Painting by Bob Nicholls

Dinosaurs: New Visions of a Lost World by Michael J Benton and Bob Nicholls is out now (£25, Thames & Hudson).

Dinosaurs New Visions of a Lost World book cover

Authors

B&WconvertedIMG_4139

James Cutmore

Picture Editor

James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs

Tags

Static ScienceFocus 370 Xmas-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 54%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW