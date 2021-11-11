New visions: Dinosaur book that seeks to dispel myths about their appearance

Ask anyone to think of a dinosaur and they will likely imagine a T. rex. It’ll be large, dull-coloured and scaly.

And it’s wrong.

In Dinosaurs: New Visions of a Lost World, expert palaeobiologist Michael J Benton at the University of Bristol and world renowned paleoartist Bob Nicholls will change everything you thought you knew about what dinosaurs looked like and how they lived.

The book brings to life the long-extinct creatures with insight into their behaviour, adaptations and appearance by drawing on the latest science and cutting-edge research.

No longer heavy footed, slow and drab, Dinosaurs will show their true colours at last. The following gallery, featuring images from the book, show the increasingly sophisticated ways dinosaurs have been represented over time.

Richard Owen’s early dinosaur drawings

An early pterosaurs drawing

Dryptosaurus

Psittacosaurus

Edmontosaurus

Sinosauropteryx

Dinosaurs, now in colour:

Archaeopteryx

Anurognathid