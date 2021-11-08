Rising tides: Environmental photography award winners announced

Spanish photographer Antonio Aragón Renuncio has won the coveted prize of Environmental Photographer of the Year 2021 for his photo titled The rising tide sons, which shows a child sleeping inside his house destroyed by coastal erosion on Afiadenyigba beach in Ghana. The photo shines a spotlight on the rising sea-levels in West-African countries, forcing thousands of people to leave their homes.

The winners were announced during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Now in its 14th year, the Environmental Photographer Of The Year competition showcases some of the world’s most inspirational environmental photography. The annual competition provides an international platform to raise awareness for the environmental issues that put our planet at risk.

Overall winner – The rising tide sons

Young Environmental Photographer of the Year winner

The Resilient Award winner

Sustainable Cities winner

Climate Action winner

Water and security winner

Environments of the Future winner