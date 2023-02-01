Last seen in our skies 50,000 years ago, green Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) is set to return to Earth tonight.

While it has been visible with the help of binoculars since the start of the month, Comet E3 reaches its closest point to our planet tonight, passing within 42 million kilometres. It will never be seen this close again in our lifetime.

While the comet sounds like a celestial spectacle you won’t want to miss this evening, a bright Moon will make visibility difficult. But not impossible – if you know how.

With the help of Dr Darren Baskill, astronomer lecturer at the University of Sussex, we explain exactly when Comet E3 can be seen in the northern hemisphere, where it can be spotted and what it actually looks like.

Plus, if you want to make the most of the night sky this year, check out our meteor shower calendar, astronomy for beginners guide and UK full Moon calendar to make the most of the night sky.

When can I see the green Comet E3 tonight in the UK?

In the UK, the best time to see the comet is between 5.30am and 6.30am on 2 February 2023.

“During this period, the bright Moon – which largely washes out the comet in the sky – will set, and the Sun won’t be up yet,” explains Baskill.

He adds: “The Moon is in its waxing gibbous phase at the moment, thus very bright. Trying to view Comet E3 while the Moon is in the sky will be difficult, especially in a humid spot like the UK. In a damp climate, there’s always a bit of haze that reflects moonlight and drowns out the view of faint objects.”

However, don’t worry if you can’t see the comet during this period. It may still appear in the night sky for another week.

“It may be better to try and see the comet this weekend instead,” says Baskill. “The Moon will not be as bright and is less likely to spoil the view!”

Where do I need to look to see Comet E3?

This depends on when you’re looking. If you are trying to see the comet early on 2 February 2023, the comet can be found just to the right of the plough (or big dipper), which will appear in the shape of a saucepan in the night sky.

“It will be quite low in the sky – about 34 degrees high, fairly close to the horizon in the north,” says Baskill. “Be warned: it likely won’t be as bright as you imagine!”

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) pictured in the sky above the Mojave National Preserve in San Bernadino County as it approaches Earth for the first time in about 50,000 years on January 31, 2023 near Baker, California. © Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you’re struggling to find this point in the sky, we recommend using an app such as Skylite (available for free on Android and Apple devices) – see other available apps in our best astronomy apps guide.

On the night of 5 February, the comet can be found by the star Capella, in the northern constellation of Auriga.

And on 10 February, the comet will pass the planet Mars. “Look for a bright red object in the sky with your binoculars and you’ll see it nearby!” says Baskill.

© Darren Baskill

Do I need a telescope or binoculars to see Comet E3?

Comet E3 has a brightness magnitude of +6, which means it should technically be visible to the human eye. However, the brightness of the Moon will make it harder to see.

“That means you need a telescope or binoculars – but nothing too fancy,” says Baskill.

He adds: “The good thing about the Moon being so bright is that your back garden is as good as anywhere to see the comet. That’s because even if you went in the middle of a country park away from the light pollution of the city, the moonlight would still be the biggest visibility problem.”

How green is Comet E3?

If you’re looking at Comet E3 with a telescope or binoculars, the comet will appear as a faint fuzzy object with a green core and white surroundings.

“The green is due to the chemical composition of the comet and chemicals called diatomic carbon and cyanogen,” explains Baskill.

“All the atoms in the Universe glow their own characteristic hues – it allows us to work out what the entire Universe is made out of, just by looking at the colours.”