What does a comet smell like?

The European Space Agency’s Philae lander analysed the chemical makeup of the comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko. The main constituents were odourless water vapour, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide. But there were also traces of particularly pungent (and toxic) substances such as ammonia (which smells like urine), sulphur dioxide (burning matches), hydrogen cyanide (almonds) and hydrogen sulphide (rotten eggs).

Advertisement

In 2016, Dr Colin Snodgrass, a researcher at the Open University, UK, commissioned The Aroma Company to recreate the unpleasant scent to be impregnated in promotional postcards.

Read more:

Asked by: Asked by: Grace Packard, Exeter

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)