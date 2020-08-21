Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Greenland’s ice sheet melted at a rate equivalent to ‘six Olympic-sized swimming pools every second’ last year
Greenland's ice sheet melted at a rate equivalent to 'six Olympic-sized swimming pools every second' last year © Getty Images

Greenland’s ice sheet melted at a rate equivalent to ‘six Olympic-sized swimming pools every second’ last year

Researchers detected unusually low melt in 2017 and 2018, followed by record-high melt in 2019.

The annual ice mass loss from Greenland in 2019 broke the previous record melt in 2012 by 15 per cent, a new study suggests.

Advertisement

But melting in the two-year period of 2017 and 2018 was reduced compared to any other two-year period between 2003 and 2019.

The Greenland ice sheet is one of the largest contributors to sea level rise, and is associated with about 0.76mm per year, out of the total of about 3.5mm per year rise in global mean sea level from 2005 to 2017, researchers say.

Using the satellite mission Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (Grace) and its follow-on mission Grace-FO, experts have been able to quantify ice mass loss by tracking changes in gravity.

Read more about Greenland:

Ingo Sasgen from the Alfred Wegener Institute Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research and colleagues analysed data from the two satellite missions from 2003 to 2019.

They detected unusually low melt in 2017 and 2018, followed by record-high melt in 2019 of approximately 532 gigatonnes.

In 2012 the melt was around 464 gigatonnes, researchers say.

Using simulations with a regional climate model, the authors suggest the low melt in 2017–2018 could have been due to cold summers in western Greenland and high snowfall in the East.

Writing in a paper published in Communications Earth & Environment, the authors say: “The time series of Grace/Grace-FO GrIS mass anomalies documents an abrupt transition from a reduced rate of mass loss in 2017–2018 (58 per cent lower than 2003–2018 average) to a strongly enhanced rate of mass loss in 2019 (July mass loss rate 51 per cent above 2003–2016 average).

“A similar but inverse transition occurred between the record melt year of 2012 and the near-balance year of 2013.”

They add that the data reveals that the satellites show the annual balance of melt in 2019 exceeded the previous record loss measured by Grace in 2012.

The researchers say “2019 exhibited the largest mass loss on record”, following a trajectory of increasing ice loss since the late 1990s.

The research further confirms that we are in a dire state of ice loss in Greenland. This ice loss translates directly to rising seas around the world
Dr Twila Moon, research scientist

In an accompanying News and Views article in Nature Climate Change, Yara Mohajerani, from the department of earth system science at University of California Irvine, said: “It is crucial to understand and closely monitor the changes in mass balance of the Greenland Ice Sheet.

“Sasgen and colleagues take an important step in that direction.”

Professor Ed Hawkins, climate research scientist at the University of Reading, said: “To put this 2019 Greenland melt rate into context, 532 gigatonnes in one year is equivalent to around six Olympic-sized swimming pools every single second of the year.”

Dr Twila Moon, a research scientist at the University of Colorado at Boulder, said: “It is devastating that 2019 was another record year of ice loss.

“In 2012, it had been about 150 years since the ice sheet had experienced similar melt extent, and then a further 600-plus years back to find another similar event.

“We have now had record-breaking ice loss twice in less than 10 years, and the ice sheet has lost ice every year for the past 20.

Advertisement

“The research further confirms that we are in a dire state of ice loss in Greenland. This ice loss translates directly to rising seas around the world.”

Reader Q&A: Could we live on Antarctica and Greenland if all the ice melted?

Asked by: Joe Elliott, Nottingham

If both ice sheets melted, the global sea level would rise by about 68m. This would put most of Europe underwater, along with large parts of Asia, Canada and South America. Greenland and Antarctica are currently both pushed downwards by the weight of the ice on top.

Once it melted, the land would eventually spring back, but this would take tens of thousands of years. In the meantime, Antarctica would resemble a mountainous archipelago like Australasia, and Greenland would be a central bowl below sea level, defended by a ring of mountains. With a warmer climate, there would definitely be some room for human settlement, but Antarctica is geologically very similar to the Andes so it’s never going to be prime real estate.

Read more:

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

353-960-x-612
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Year-long expedition departs for Arctic to study climate change © Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/NTB Scanpix via AP
Science news

Year-long expedition departs for Arctic to study climate change

Greenland ice melt putting 40 million people at greater risk than previously thought
Science news

Greenland ice melt putting 40 million people at greater risk than previously thought

'Aggressive' greenhouse gas cuts needed to save polar bears © Getty Images
Science news

‘Aggressive’ greenhouse gas cuts needed to save polar bears

Climate models 'missing half of the melting' in Greenland ice © Kevin Krajick/Columbia University’s The Earth Institute
Science news

Climate models ‘missing half of the melting’ in Greenland ice

Clam shell study issues dire warning over Arctic sea ice melt © Getty Images
Science news

Clam shell study issues dire warning over Arctic sea ice melt

Climate change: Arctic heatwave temperatures reach possible all-time high © Getty Images
Science news

Climate change Arctic heatwave temperatures reach possible all-time high

The prolonged heat has driven wildfires in Siberia © Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service/AP
Science news

Climate change Siberia heatwave ‘effectively impossible’ without human activity

Last year’s extreme snowfall wiped breeding of plants and animals in a region of the Arctic © Lars Holst Hansen
Science news

Last year’s extreme snowfall wiped breeding of plants and animals in a region of the Arctic