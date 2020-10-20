How can I see tonight’s Orionid meteor shower?

Stargazers can look forward to catching the peak of the Orionid meteor shower on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Up to 25 meteors per hour will light up the night sky, depending on the conditions in your area.

On any given night of stargazing, you can expect to see a couple of meteors every hour. Meteors, commonly known as ‘shooting stars’, are flashes of light caused by pieces of dust or rock burning up as they pass through the Earth’s atmosphere. Incredibly, these are usually the size of a grain of sand, but they travel so fast (about 66km/s) that they create a trail that glows as brightly as the stars.

Every so often, the Earth’s orbit brings us into a particularly dense patch of cosmic debris – a trail of rock and dust left in the wake of an asteroid or comet. We see this as a meteor shower.

The annual Orionid meteor shower has been building throughout October, and activity will peak on 20-21 October. While it might not be the most prolific annual meteor shower, NASA says that it is “one of the most beautiful”.

It is associated with the most famous comet of all: Halley’s Comet. Halley’s Comet returns to its perihelion – its closest point to the Sun – every 76 years, which will next occur in 2061. It’s not the only meteor shower associated with Halley’s Comet – the Eta Aquariids takes places in May.

On the night of 20 October, the waxing crescent Moon will set at around 8:10pm, which means that the skies should be dark for observing the meteors. However, the best time to spot them will be after midnight.

Meteor showers are named after their radiant, that is, where they appear to originate from in the sky. The Orionid meteor shower, for example, appears to come from the Orion constellation.

To look for meteors, let your eyes adjust to the dark, then look directly up. Although the meteors originate from Orion, it’s not important to specifically find that constellation – they can travel across the whole sky. So make sure you can see as much sky as possible, without obstruction from buildings or trees, to give yourself the best chance.

Most importantly, make sure that you’re comfortable, by taking a chair (a reclining one is best), a blanket, and maybe even a flask of hot chocolate with you.

Don’t worry if you miss out this time, the Taurid and Leonid meteor showers will be taking place in November.