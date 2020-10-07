How can I see the Draconid meteor shower tonight?

Stargazers can look forward to catching the Draconid meteor shower on Wednesday night, when around 5 meteors are expected to light up the night sky every hour.

On any given night of stargazing, you can expect to see a couple of meteors every hour. Meteors, commonly known as ‘shooting stars’, are flashes of light caused by pieces of dust or rock burning up as they pass through the Earth’s atmosphere. Incredibly, these are usually the size of a grain of sand, but they travel so fast that they create a trail that glows as brightly as the stars.

Every so often, the Earth’s orbit brings us into a particularly dense patch of cosmic debris – a trail of rock and dust left in the wake of an asteroid or comet. We see this as a meteor shower.

This year, the annual Draconid meteor shower takes place from 6-10 October, with activity peaking on 7-8 October. This celestial display is associated with the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner, which takes about 6.6 years to orbit the Sun.

Unlike with many meteor showers, you don’t need to stay up into the early hours to enjoy the spectacle. Draconid activity will be taking place in the evening after nightfall, when around five meteors will be visible every hour. Occasionally, it puts on an incredible show, with hundreds of meteors being spotted.

Meteor showers are named after their radiant, that is, where they appear to originate from in the sky. The Draconid meteor shower, for example, appears to come from the Draco constellation in the far northern sky.

To look for meteors, let your eyes adjust to the dark, then look directly up. Although the meteors originate in Draco, it’s not important to specifically find that constellation – they can travel across the whole sky. So make sure you can see as much sky as possible, without obstruction from buildings or trees, to give yourself the best chance.

Most importantly, make sure that you’re comfortable, by taking a chair (a reclining one is best), a blanket, and maybe even a bottle of wine with you.

Don’t worry if you miss out this time, the Orionid meteor shower will be taking place 20-21 October.