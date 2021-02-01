Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. In pictures: The moment Kenyan conservationists rescued a marooned giraffe by boat
In pictures: Kenyan conservationists stage daring rescue of endangered Rothschild’s giraffes © Save Giraffes Now

In pictures: The moment Kenyan conservationists rescued a marooned giraffe by boat

When a group of endangered Rotschild's giraffes got stuck on an island, there was only one thing to do: sail them to safety on a raft.

Published:

The Kenya Wildlife Service and the charity Save Giraffes Now have rescued two of eight Rothschild’s giraffes that became trapped on a small island in Kenya’s Lake Baringo, following a bout of flooding caused by heavy rainfall. They plan to save the remaining animals over the next few months.

Advertisement

How do you get a group of marooned giraffes off an island? By girraft of course! No really, the local rangers tempted the Giraffes onto a raft for one built especially for the job.  Here’s the vessel in action.

See more science picture galleries:

The raft viewed from above © Save Giraffes Now
© Save Giraffes Now

The giraffes were originally homed on the island in 2011, in order to protect them from poachers. There are thought to be fewer than 2,000 Rothschild’s giraffes left in the wild, making them one of the most endangered giraffe subspecies.

Asiwa, blindfolded, on the raft with seven people © Save Giraffes Now
Asiwa, blindfolded, on the raft © Save Giraffes Now

The animals were sedated and blindfolded to calm them down, before being floated to safety on a raft that was specially constructed by locals. This female, named Asiwa, was the first passenger.

A giraffe being prepared for the trip © Save Giraffes Now
© Save Giraffes Now

Rothschild’s are one of the largest of the nine subspecies of giraffe and can reach heights of nearly six metres and weigh more than 1,000kg.

The team celebrating joyfully © Save Giraffes Now
© Save Giraffes Now

The team celebrates after completing the almost 6km trip to Asiwa’s new home in the 4,400-acre Ruko Giraffe Sanctuary.

Take a look at even more pictures of the daring rescue below:

A giraffe, blindfolded © Save Giraffes Now
© Save Giraffes Now
A blindfolded giraffe leaving forwards © Save Giraffes Now
© Save Giraffes Now
A blindfolded giraffe on the raft, next to a rowing boat with several people © Save Giraffes Now
© Save Giraffes Now
An aerial shot of a giraffe in the raft, accompanied by people in rowing boats © Save Giraffes Now
© Save Giraffes Now
Advertisement

Authors

jason-goodyer

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor of BBC Science Focus magazine. He has a MSc in Physics.

Tags

BBC ScienceFocus359-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Endangered orangutan numbers starting to stabilise thanks to conservation efforts © Getty Images
Science news

Endangered orangutan numbers starting to stabilise thanks to conservation efforts

World's smallest hoofed mammal spotted alive after 3 decades © SIE/GWC/Leibniz-IZW /NCNP/PA
Science news

World’s smallest hoofed mammal spotted alive after 3 decades

Scientists fake rhino horn from horse hair to flood illegal market © Getty Images
Science news

Scientists fake rhino horn from horse hair to flood illegal market

The Sudanese Red Spitting Cobra, a predator analysed in Professor Fry's study © Getty Images
Science news

Revealed: How snakes defend against their own venom

Northern white rhino embryo could save all-female subspecies from extinction © Ben Curtis/AP
Science news

Northern white rhino embryo could save all-female subspecies from extinction

Pet cats have up to '10-times larger impact on wildlife than wild predators' © Roland Kays/North Carolina State University/PA
Science news

Pet cats have up to ‘10-times larger impact on wildlife than wild predators’

Thumb_1st Prize Over18 Alan Clark
Nature

A partying caterpillar and a bridge made of ants: The winners of the National Insect Week Photo Competition

14 amazing photos from the BMC Ecology Image Competition 2018 © Pilar Oliva Vidal (University of Lleida – ETSEA, Spain)
Nature

14 amazing photos from the BMC Ecology Image Competition 2018