Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Team talk: Beating pandemic burnout, the seasons of you, and a daring giraffe rescue
Team talk: Beating pandemic burnout, the seasons of you and a daring giraffe rescue © Save Giraffes Now

Team talk: Beating pandemic burnout, the seasons of you, and a daring giraffe rescue

The team behind BBC Science Focus Magazine discuss what's inside the January 2021 issue.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we chat through the January 2021 issue of the magazine, which is on sale now.

Advertisement

Editor Dan Bennett opens the episode by talking about new research that suggests that rather than following a pattern of spring, summer, autumn and winter, our bodies may have their own seasonal fluctuations that don’t match the calendar.

Next up is managing editor Alice Lipscombe-Southwell, who tells us about how we can beat the pandemic burnout.

Finally, commissioning editor Jason Goodyer tells the story of a daring rescue of endangered giraffes from an island where food is slowly running out.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Advertisement

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

BBC ScienceFocus359-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Brendan Walker: Where is the best place to sit on a rollercoaster? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Brendan Walker Where is the best place to sit on a rollercoaster?

There's no such thing as Blue Monday - Sir David Spiegelhalter © In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images
Everyday science

Sir David Spiegelhalter There's no such thing as Blue Monday

Is the cure for cancer hiding in human breast milk? - Professor Catharina Svanborg © Getty Images
The Human Body

Professor Catharina Svanborg Is the cure for cancer hiding in human breast milk?

Does science have a problem with women?
Everyday science

Why aren’t there more women in science?

Gretchen McCulloch: How has the internet affected how we communicate? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Science Focus Podcast How has the internet affected how we communicate?

Is an implantable electronic device the future of medicine? – Gordon Wallace © Getty Images
Future Technology

Gordon Wallace Is an implantable electronic device the future of medicine?

Is science racist? – Angela Saini (Nazi officials use callipers to measure an ethnic German's nose. The Nazis developed a system of facial measurement that was supposedly a way of determining racial descent. The compiled results, based on biased samples, were used to back up the Nazi claim that Germans were a pure and superior
Everyday science

Angela Saini Is racism creeping into science?

Adam Kay: Can you have a happy Christmas Day on labour ward? © Alamy
The Human Body

Adam Kay Can you have a happy Christmas Day on a labour ward?