Inside the December issue with the BBC Science Focus team

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we chat through the December 2020 issue of the magazine, which is on sale now.

The issue is all about the search for extraterrestrial life, so managing editor Alice Lipscombe-Southwell starts us off by telling us about the most promising places in our Solar System to search for alien life.

Commissioning editor Jason Goodyer tells us about a new drug delivery system that draws inspiration from parasitic hookworms, and then editorial assistant Amy Barrett brings us back around to ET by discussing why we want to believe in aliens.

We close the podcast with details of our exciting new competition, judged by comedian and author Dara Ó Briain.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

