Inside the December issue with the BBC Science Focus team © Magic Torch

Inside the December issue with the BBC Science Focus team

The team behind BBC Science Focus Magazine discuss aliens, parasite-inspired medicine and an exciting new competition.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, we chat through the December 2020 issue of the magazine, which is on sale now.

The issue is all about the search for extraterrestrial life, so managing editor Alice Lipscombe-Southwell starts us off by telling us about the most promising places in our Solar System to search for alien life.

Commissioning editor Jason Goodyer tells us about a new drug delivery system that draws inspiration from parasitic hookworms, and then editorial assistant Amy Barrett brings us back around to ET by discussing why we want to believe in aliens.

We close the podcast with details of our exciting new competition, judged by comedian and author Dara Ó Briain.

Let us know what you think of the episode with a review or a comment wherever you listen to your podcasts.

Listen to more episodes of the Science Focus Podcast:

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

