Finding the fun in science – Dara Ó Briain

Comedian and TV presenter Dara Ó Briain became hooked on maths after studying black holes and the shape of space as a teenager. He went to university to pursue maths and mathematical physics, before veering way off course into comedy and science communication, hosting shows like Mock the Week and Stargazing Live.

He’s drawn on skills from all of those areas to create his second science book for kids, Secret Science: The Amazing World Beyond Your Eyes (£6.99, Scholastic). In it, he details the tiny and invisible things that are very, very important to everyday life.

He talks to BBC Focus Editorial Assistant Helen Glenny about the joys and challenges of communicating science to kids, and what to do if you find science boring. He shares his favourite nerdy science joke with us, as well as why he’s fascinated by the sleeping habits of giraffes, and the details of the disappearance of the Brontosaurus.

