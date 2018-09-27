What we got wrong about pandas and teenagers

Since it was first awarded in 1988, the Royal Society Science Book Prize has celebrated outstanding books that bring the latest scientific findings out of the lab and into the hands of the general public. This year’s shortlist is no exception, with six brilliant books on topics ranging from precision engineering to fighting cancer.

The winner will be announced on 1 October, and you can read articles by the shortlisted authors in the links below, but in this week’s Science Focus Podcast we speak to of the two scientists up for the prestigious award.

First up is Lucy Cooke, who tells Online Editor Alexander McNamara, why we’ve got Pandas all wrong and what we could all learn from the sloth. Later in the episode, you’ll be hearing from the brilliant Sarah-Jane Blakemore, a professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London, why our brains make being a teenager so tough.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunes, Acast, Stitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.