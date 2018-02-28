The future of humanity – Michio Kaku

In this episode we speak to renowned theoretical physicist Michio Kaku about the future of the human race.

Little over one hundred years ago, the very idea of flight was nothing more than fantasy. Fast forward to today, and astronauts have landed on the Moon, we’ve a permanent space station in orbit around the planet and billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are leading the charge to create rockets that can send people into space time and time again.

So why are we spending so much time and resources trying to escape the confines of planet Earth? As theoretical physicist Michio Kaku explains in his new book, The Future of Humanity, life on this planet is fraught with danger – be it through natural disasters like the asteroid that killed off the dinosaurs, or man made climate change – so multiplanetary life is key to the survival of the humanity.

He speaks to sciencefocus.com Editor Alexander McNamara about how the human race can prepare for life on other planets, what we can expect when we get there, and who else might be paying attention to our progress.

