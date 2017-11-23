Accessibility Links

Science Focus Podcast: Why we love pets © Getty Images

Dr John Bradshaw: Why we love pets

How deep is our connection to our pets? This week we reveal how our relationship with animals is actually one of the very things that makes us human.

Dr John Bradshaw, an anthrozoologist based at the University of Bristol, speaks to us about his new book, The Animals Among Us, which explores how deep our connection to our pets really goes, and reveals our relationship with animals is actually one of the very things that makes us human.

We also meet Dr Abigail Marsh, who was 19 when a total stranger saved her life. Ever since then, Dr Marsh spent her career studying the psychology of those who help strangers. She talks to us about her new book Good For Nothing, which looks at the science of selfless acts

