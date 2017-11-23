Dr John Bradshaw: Why we love pets

Dr John Bradshaw, an anthrozoologist based at the University of Bristol, speaks to us about his new book, The Animals Among Us, which explores how deep our connection to our pets really goes, and reveals our relationship with animals is actually one of the very things that makes us human.

Advertisement

We also meet Dr Abigail Marsh, who was 19 when a total stranger saved her life. Ever since then, Dr Marsh spent her career studying the psychology of those who help strangers. She talks to us about her new book Good For Nothing, which looks at the science of selfless acts

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunes, Acast, Stitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more podcasts:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Flipboard