Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi – Andy Weir

If you love science fiction then you’re in for a treat. This month, we pick the brain of Andy Weir, author of the best-selling novel and film The Martian, about his new creation Artemis and how he crafts believable sci-fi worlds.

In Artemis Weir has swapped Mars, NASA and the All-American hero Mark Watney for something a little more realistic: a privatised moonbase that’s home to small time smuggler Jazz Bashira. What the books do have in common is a love for the transformative science that will one day help humans live on distant worlds.

