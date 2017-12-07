Accessibility Links

  3. Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi – Andy Weir
Science Focus Podcast: Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi (Andy Weir © Aubrie Pick)

Building a base on the Moon, and crafting believable sci-fi – Andy Weir

We pick the brain of Andy Weir, author of the best-selling novel and film The Martian, about his new creation Artemis.

If you love science fiction then you’re in for a treat. This month, we pick the brain of Andy Weir, author of the best-selling novel and film The Martian, about his new creation Artemis and how he crafts believable sci-fi worlds.

In Artemis Weir has swapped Mars, NASA and the All-American hero Mark Watney for something a little more realistic: a privatised moonbase that’s home to small time smuggler Jazz Bashira. What the books do have in common is a love for the transformative science that will one day help humans live on distant worlds.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunesAcastStitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more podcasts:

