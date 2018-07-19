Accessibility Links

  3. What’s the deal with algorithms? – Hannah Fry
Hannah Fry

What’s the deal with algorithms? – Hannah Fry

Algorithms are everywhere, and in this Science Focus Podcast we talk to mathematician Hannah Fry, who tells us all about the good, the bad and the downright ugly of the algorithms that surround us.

Algorithms are everywhere. They can make our lives easier, by curating our Twitter feeds and Netflix suggestions. But they can also be bad. They lack empathy and we can become too reliant on their logical abilities, putting ourselves and others at risk.

Mathematician Hannah Fry has written a brilliant new book, Hello World, which takes us on a tour of the good, the bad and the downright ugly of the algorithms that surround us. Here, she talks to BBC Focus production editor Alice Lipscombe-Southwell.

