What’s the deal with algorithms? – Hannah Fry

Algorithms are everywhere. They can make our lives easier, by curating our Twitter feeds and Netflix suggestions. But they can also be bad. They lack empathy and we can become too reliant on their logical abilities, putting ourselves and others at risk.

Advertisement

Mathematician Hannah Fry has written a brilliant new book, Hello World, which takes us on a tour of the good, the bad and the downright ugly of the algorithms that surround us. Here, she talks to BBC Focus production editor Alice Lipscombe-Southwell.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunes, Acast, Stitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Flipboard