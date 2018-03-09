Accessibility Links

Science Focus Podcast: Adventures in brain enhancement © Getty Images

Adventures in brain enhancement

We chat to author David Adam about his adventures in brain enhancement, finding out whether smart drugs and electrical brain stimulation could really be a shortcut to a sharper, more focused mind.

In this episode we delve into the world of cognitive enhancement.

There’s a growing community of people out there who are attempting to boost their brain power by taking smart drugs and zapping their brains with electricity. In his new book, The Genius Within, David Adam turns human guinea pig and tries out some of these mind hacks for himself, taking the smart drug modafinil and stimulating his brain with electricity.

Along the way, he attempts to cheat his way into Mensa, and asks what it’ll mean for society if these kinds of brain enhancers one day become widespread.

He speaks to BBC Focus magazine staff writer James Lloyd.

Disclaimer: doctors recommend that you do not take modafinil without an official prescription, and scientists still do not know what the long-term impacts of electrical brain stimulation could be.

Listen to more podcasts:

