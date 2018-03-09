Adventures in brain enhancement

In this episode we delve into the world of cognitive enhancement.

Advertisement

There’s a growing community of people out there who are attempting to boost their brain power by taking smart drugs and zapping their brains with electricity. In his new book, The Genius Within, David Adam turns human guinea pig and tries out some of these mind hacks for himself, taking the smart drug modafinil and stimulating his brain with electricity.

Along the way, he attempts to cheat his way into Mensa, and asks what it’ll mean for society if these kinds of brain enhancers one day become widespread.

He speaks to BBC Focus magazine staff writer James Lloyd.

Disclaimer: doctors recommend that you do not take modafinil without an official prescription, and scientists still do not know what the long-term impacts of electrical brain stimulation could be.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunes, Acast, Stitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more podcasts:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Flipboard