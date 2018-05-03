Accessibility Links

Science Focus Podcast: Changing our behaviour with virtual reality © Getty Images

Changing our behaviour with virtual reality – Jeremy Bailenson

Jeremy Bailenson tells us how he is using VR to change the way we perceive racism, highlight the impact of climate change, and help us step into the shoes of our sporting heroes.

Virtual reality has officially become mainstream. With top-of-the-range headsets like the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift available for under £1,000, and cheaper headsets that use smartphones readily available, VR has never been more accessible. But are we using it to the best of its abilities?

In this week’s Science Focus Podcast, we talk to Jeremy Bailenson, Professor of communication at Stanford University and founding director of the Virtual Human Interaction Lab, who has been studying virtual reality for two decades.

In his book Experience on Demand (£22.00, W. W. Norton), he explores the powerful effect VR can have when it comes to changing people’s perceptions and behaviours, and he speaks to sciencefocus.com editor Alexander McNamara about using VR to change the way we perceive racism, to highlight the impact of climate change, and to help us step into the shoes of our sporting heroes.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunesAcastStitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

