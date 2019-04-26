Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. How to push the limits of human endurance – Alex Hutchinson
Science Focus Podcast: How to push the limits of human endurance © Getty Images

How to push the limits of human endurance – Alex Hutchinson

Ahead of the London Marathon, we talk to Alex Hutchinson, author and former long-distance athlete about what it takes to push the human body to its limits.

This weekend more than 40,000 runners will take to the streets of the capital to compete in one of the most prestigious and iconic events in the sporting calendar – the London Marathon.

Advertisement

After months of training, these runners will feel like they have pushed their bodies to the very limit, but as Alex Hutchinson discovers in his book Endure (£16.99, Harper Collins), the human body is capable of significantly more than we can imagine, even after a gruelling 26.2 mile run through the cobbled streets of London.

He talks to sciencefocus.com editor Alexander McNamara about what happens in the body when you are endurance running, whether we humans can ever run a marathon in under two hours, and how smiling while you run can improve your race times.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunesAcastStitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

[This article was first published in April 2018]

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebookInstagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sin: Why we do the things we shouldn’t – Jack Lewis

Science Focus Podcast: Nudge theory © Getty Images
The Human Body

Nudge theory – David Halpern

Science Focus Podcast: Everything that's wrong with the human body © Getty Images
The Human Body

Everything that’s wrong with the human body – Nathan Lents

Science Focus Podcast with Angela Saini © Getty Images
The Human Body

Inequality in science – Angela Saini

Science Focus Podcast: To become Prime Minister, change your voice © Getty Images
The Human Body

To become Prime Minister, change your voice – Trevor Cox

Science Focus Podcast: The neuroscience of happiness © Getty Images
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast The neuroscience of happiness – Dean Burnett

Science Focus Podcast: How emotions are made © Getty Images
The Human Body

How emotions are made – Lisa Feldman Barrett

Science Focus Podcast: What it’s really like to die © Getty Images
The Human Body

What it’s really like to die – Dr Kathryn Mannix