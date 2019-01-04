Eating for your genes – Giles Yeo

Dr Giles Yeo studies the relationship between our genetic make-up and how we’re eating, and he knows that poor self-control isn’t to blame for the obesity epidemic. In his new book, Gene Eating: The science of obesity and the truth about diets (£14.99, Orion), he explains how our genes influence how hungry we feel, how rewarding we find food, and as a consequence, how much we end up eating.

In this episode of the Science Focus Podcast, BBC Focus Editorial Assistant Helen Glenny talks to Giles about exactly why being fat is so bad for us, and whether some popular fad diets are worth following. He tells us how we should be eating in order to be as healthy as possible, and whether we’ll ever be able to fight the obesity epidemic with gene editing.

