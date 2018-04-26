Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. The Human Body
  3. What it’s really like to die – Dr Kathryn Mannix
Science Focus Podcast: What it’s really like to die © Getty Images

What it’s really like to die – Dr Kathryn Mannix

Palliative medicine expert Dr Kathryn Mannix on the myths and taboos of death.

This week, we tackle one of the last taboos. Death is the only certainty in life that we all share, and yet it remains something that few of us like to talk about. One person who’s hoping to change that is Dr Kathryn Mannix, an author and palliative medicine specialist whose book With the End in Mind (£16.99,William Collins) describes her experiences of treating patients during the final weeks, days and moments of their lives.

Advertisement

Shortlisted for this year’s Wellcome Book Prize, Kathryn describes what it’s like to be with someone as they die, what her patients can tell us about how to live, and why – ultimately – the process of dying can be much more peaceful and gentle than we’re often led to believe. She talks to our staff writer James Lloyd.

Did you enjoy this podcast? If you liked what you heard, then why not subscribe and leave us a review? You can find us on iTunesAcastStitcher, and many of your favourite podcast apps.

Listen to more Science Focus Podcast episodes:

Advertisement

Follow Science Focus on TwitterFacebookInstagram and Flipboard

Tags

You may like

Science Focus Podcast: This is why we sin © Getty Images
The Human Body

Sin: Why we do the things we shouldn’t – Jack Lewis

Science Focus Podcast: Nudge theory © Getty Images
The Human Body

Nudge theory – David Halpern

Science Focus Podcast: Everything that's wrong with the human body © Getty Images
The Human Body

Everything that’s wrong with the human body – Nathan Lents

Science Focus Podcast with Angela Saini © Getty Images
The Human Body

Inequality in science – Angela Saini

Science Focus Podcast: To become Prime Minister, change your voice © Getty Images
The Human Body

To become Prime Minister, change your voice – Trevor Cox

Science Focus Podcast: Using technology to live forever © Getty Images
Future Technology

Transhumanism: using technology to live forever – Mark O’Connell

Science Focus Podcast: The neuroscience of happiness © Getty Images
The Human Body

Science Focus Podcast The neuroscience of happiness – Dean Burnett

Science Focus Podcast: How emotions are made © Getty Images
The Human Body

How emotions are made – Lisa Feldman Barrett